#Girls With #Confidence offers fun & creative workshops, events and camps for girls in K-12th grade that focus on the #development of strong self-esteem and #confidence.

Founded in June 2011 by Nancy Lemon, they have worked with thousands of girls in the Tampa Bay area helping them develop a love for themselves that is focused on inner beauty. Girls With Confidence covers topics such as friendship, body image, girl power, celebrating your uniqueness, manners, attitude, social media, leadership skills and much more.