Taking professional exams and certifications can be a stressful process, but one Riverview business is here to help.

Guided Life Education Center (GLEC) is an auxiliary unit within Guided Life Care Planning Services. It supports the organization’s strategic efforts to ensure candidates’ success by administering professional exams, certification, licensure exams, numerous agencies, businesses and institutions.

The organization believes in delivering quality and reliability through examinations and certifications that assure not only an individual’s growth but growth of an organization too by having and retaining such skilled employees. Candidates both student and professional alike may take advantage of GLEC’s 275 portfolios of exams.

“We are [an] authorized testing center for BeingCert, Certiport, Kryterion, National Center for Competency Testing and Pearson VUE,” said GLEC’s Anthony Toles Jr. “We are quickly approaching our 500th proctored examination since its inception back in July of 2020. This is big because we are touching the community candidates have traveled from all over Florida and tested with our center. We test all types of various disciplines, including, but not limited to, healthcare, real estate, business, information technology and law enforcement.”

Offering a variety of exams was something GLEC was compelled to do for the community.

“This was started during the pandemic and has helped people grow personally and professionally,” Toles said. “People have been forced to reinvent themselves and start over. We understand because my wife and I have pivoted as well. I hail from an I.T. background, and my wife social services. We are here to help and just want to get the word out.”

AJ84 Holdings is GLEC’s parent company, and through it GLEC was able to offer an abundance of different socially conscious services, such as care/case management, life care planning, vocational evaluations and notary services.

“With our work we utilize all forms of communication,” Toles said. “We also have a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, 6 Harmony Foundation Inc., which is utilized for the populations most in need. All of our services work in harmony with one another. Test takers have utilized our notary service on the same day as testing, or we have been given referrals from every area. The foot traffic from one line of business flows into another. Through our connections with AJ84 Holdings and its affiliates, we are able to utilize our connections and resources with several community partners.”

To learn more about Guided Life Education Center, visit www.guidedlifeeducationcenter.com. The center is located at 6323 U.S. 301 in Riverview.