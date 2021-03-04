Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 4, 2021.
Since March 3, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 26 new cases; Valrico having 11 new cases; Ruskin having eight new cases; Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia each having seven new cases; Wimauma having five new cases; Sun City Center and Dover each having four new cases; and Apollo Beach having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 3, 2021: 8,463 cases
Riverview, March 4, 2021: 8,489↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 3, 2021: 6,342 cases
Brandon, March 4, 2021: 6,374↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 3, 2021: 3,169 cases
Ruskin, March 4, 2021: 3,177↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 3, 2021: 2,148 cases
Wimauma, March 4, 2021: 2,153↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 3, 2021: 3,904 cases
Valrico, March 4, 2021: 3,915↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 3, 2021: 1,307 cases
Sun City Center, March 4, 2021: 1,311↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 3, 2021: 1,244 cases
Apollo Beach, March 4, 2021: 1,247↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 3, 2021: 1,756 cases
Seffner, March 4, 2021: 1,763↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 3, 2021: 1,327 cases
Gibsonton, March 4, 2021: 1,334↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 3, 2021: 1,586 cases
Lithia, March 4, 2021: 1,603↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 3, 2021: 1,300 cases
Dover, March 4, 2021: 1,304↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 3, 2021: 32,462
March 4, 2021: 32,576
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 3, 2021: 111,325
March 4, 2021: 111,730
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 3, 2021: 1,888,725
March 4, 2021: 1,894,722
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 3, 2021: 1,521
March 4, 2021: 1,523
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 3, 2021: 31,267
March 4, 2021: 31,387
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)