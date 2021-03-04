Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 4, 2021.

Since March 3, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 26 new cases; Valrico having 11 new cases; Ruskin having eight new cases; Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia each having seven new cases; Wimauma having five new cases; Sun City Center and Dover each having four new cases; and Apollo Beach having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 3, 2021: 8,463 cases

Riverview, March 4, 2021: 8,489↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 3, 2021: 6,342 cases

Brandon, March 4, 2021: 6,374↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 3, 2021: 3,169 cases

Ruskin, March 4, 2021: 3,177↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 3, 2021: 2,148 cases

Wimauma, March 4, 2021: 2,153↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 3, 2021: 3,904 cases

Valrico, March 4, 2021: 3,915↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 3, 2021: 1,307 cases

Sun City Center, March 4, 2021: 1,311↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 3, 2021: 1,244 cases

Apollo Beach, March 4, 2021: 1,247↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 3, 2021: 1,756 cases

Seffner, March 4, 2021: 1,763↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 3, 2021: 1,327 cases

Gibsonton, March 4, 2021: 1,334↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 3, 2021: 1,586 cases

Lithia, March 4, 2021: 1,603↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 3, 2021: 1,300 cases

Dover, March 4, 2021: 1,304↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 3, 2021: 32,462

March 4, 2021: 32,576

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 3, 2021: 111,325

March 4, 2021: 111,730

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 3, 2021: 1,888,725

March 4, 2021: 1,894,722

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 3, 2021: 1,521

March 4, 2021: 1,523

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 3, 2021: 31,267

March 4, 2021: 31,387

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)