Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 26, 2021.

Since March 25, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (45 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 26 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Dover having six new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having five new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 25, 2021: 9,057 cases

Riverview, March 26, 2021: 9,102↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 25, 2021: 6,781 cases

Brandon, March 26, 2021: 6,807↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 25, 2021: 3,370 cases

Ruskin, March 26, 2021: 3,379↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 25, 2021: 2,295 cases

Wimauma, March 26, 2021: 2,300↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 25, 2021: 4,164 cases

Valrico, March 26, 2021: 4,182↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 25, 2021: 1,374 cases

Sun City Center, March 26, 2021: 1,375↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 25, 2021: 1,362 cases

Apollo Beach, March 26, 2021: 1,365↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 25, 2021: 1,887 cases

Seffner, March 26, 2021: 1,894↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 25, 2021: 1,418 cases

Gibsonton, March 26, 2021: 1,420↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 25, 2021: 1,750 cases

Lithia, March 26, 2021: 1,755↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 25, 2021: 1,366 cases

Dover, March 26, 2021: 1,372↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 25, 2021: 34,730

March 26, 2021: 34,857

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 25, 2021: 118,346

March 26, 2021: 118,793

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 25, 2021: 1,989,922

March 26, 2021: 1,995,548

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 25, 2021: 1,587

March 26, 2021: 1,601

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 25, 2021: 32,957

March 26, 2021: 33,116

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)