Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 26, 2021.
Since March 25, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (45 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 26 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Dover having six new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having five new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 25, 2021: 9,057 cases
Riverview, March 26, 2021: 9,102↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 25, 2021: 6,781 cases
Brandon, March 26, 2021: 6,807↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 25, 2021: 3,370 cases
Ruskin, March 26, 2021: 3,379↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 25, 2021: 2,295 cases
Wimauma, March 26, 2021: 2,300↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 25, 2021: 4,164 cases
Valrico, March 26, 2021: 4,182↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 25, 2021: 1,374 cases
Sun City Center, March 26, 2021: 1,375↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 25, 2021: 1,362 cases
Apollo Beach, March 26, 2021: 1,365↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 25, 2021: 1,887 cases
Seffner, March 26, 2021: 1,894↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 25, 2021: 1,418 cases
Gibsonton, March 26, 2021: 1,420↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 25, 2021: 1,750 cases
Lithia, March 26, 2021: 1,755↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 25, 2021: 1,366 cases
Dover, March 26, 2021: 1,372↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 25, 2021: 34,730
March 26, 2021: 34,857
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 25, 2021: 118,346
March 26, 2021: 118,793
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 25, 2021: 1,989,922
March 26, 2021: 1,995,548
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 25, 2021: 1,587
March 26, 2021: 1,601
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 25, 2021: 32,957
March 26, 2021: 33,116
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)