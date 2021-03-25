Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 25, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Apollo Beach.
Since March 24, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (43 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 35 new cases, Valrico having 15 new cases, Wimauma having 12 new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having 10 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Dover having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
Lithia was reported as having nine less cases than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 24, 2021: 9,014 cases
Riverview, March 25, 2021: 9,057↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 24, 2021: 6,746 cases
Brandon, March 25, 2021: 6,781↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 24, 2021: 3,363 cases
Ruskin, March 25, 2021: 3,370↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 24, 2021: 2,283 cases
Wimauma, March 25, 2021: 2,295↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 24, 2021: 4,149 cases
Valrico, March 25, 2021: 4,164↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 24, 2021: 1,373 cases
Sun City Center, March 25, 2021: 1,374↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 24, 2021: 1,362 cases
Apollo Beach, March 25, 2021: 1,362, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 24, 2021: 1,877 cases
Seffner, March 25, 2021: 1,887↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 24, 2021: 1,408 cases
Gibsonton, March 25, 2021: 1,418↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 24, 2021: 1,742 cases
Lithia, March 25, 2021: 1,750↓ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 24, 2021: 1,363 cases
Dover, March 25, 2021: 1,366↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 24, 2021: 34,586
March 25, 2021: 34,730
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 24, 2021: 117,921
March 25, 2021: 118,346
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 24, 2021: 1,984,274
March 25, 2021: 1,989,922
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 24, 2021: 1,582
March 25, 2021: 1,587
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 24, 2021: 32,850
March 25, 2021: 32,957
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)