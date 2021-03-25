Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 25, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Apollo Beach.

Since March 24, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (43 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 35 new cases, Valrico having 15 new cases, Wimauma having 12 new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having 10 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Dover having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

Lithia was reported as having nine less cases than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 24, 2021: 9,014 cases

Riverview, March 25, 2021: 9,057↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 24, 2021: 6,746 cases

Brandon, March 25, 2021: 6,781↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 24, 2021: 3,363 cases

Ruskin, March 25, 2021: 3,370↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 24, 2021: 2,283 cases

Wimauma, March 25, 2021: 2,295↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 24, 2021: 4,149 cases

Valrico, March 25, 2021: 4,164↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 24, 2021: 1,373 cases

Sun City Center, March 25, 2021: 1,374↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 24, 2021: 1,362 cases

Apollo Beach, March 25, 2021: 1,362, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 24, 2021: 1,877 cases

Seffner, March 25, 2021: 1,887↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 24, 2021: 1,408 cases

Gibsonton, March 25, 2021: 1,418↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 24, 2021: 1,742 cases

Lithia, March 25, 2021: 1,750↓ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 24, 2021: 1,363 cases

Dover, March 25, 2021: 1,366↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 24, 2021: 34,586

March 25, 2021: 34,730

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 24, 2021: 117,921

March 25, 2021: 118,346

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 24, 2021: 1,984,274

March 25, 2021: 1,989,922

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 24, 2021: 1,582

March 25, 2021: 1,587

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 24, 2021: 32,850

March 25, 2021: 32,957

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)