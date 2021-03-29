Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 27, 2021.

Since March 26, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 27 new cases, Valrico having 20 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Apollo Beach having nine new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having seven new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having six new cases and Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 26, 2021: 9,102 cases

Riverview, March 27, 2021: 9,141↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 26, 2021: 6,807 cases

Brandon, March 27, 2021: 6,834↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 26, 2021: 3,379 cases

Ruskin, March 27, 2021: 3,397↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 26, 2021: 2,300 cases

Wimauma, March 27, 2021: 2,306↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 26, 2021: 4,182 cases

Valrico, March 27, 2021: 4,202↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 26, 2021: 1,375 cases

Sun City Center, March 27, 2021: 1,379↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 26, 2021: 1,365 cases

Apollo Beach, March 27, 2021: 1,374↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 26, 2021: 1,894 cases

Seffner, March 27, 2021: 1,901↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 26, 2021: 1,420 cases

Gibsonton, March 27, 2021: 1,424↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 26, 2021: 1,755 cases

Lithia, March 27, 2021: 1,762↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 26, 2021: 1,372 cases

Dover, March 27, 2021: 1,378↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 26, 2021: 34,857

March 27, 2021: 35,004

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 26, 2021: 118,793

March 27, 2021: 119,274

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 26, 2021: 1,995,548

March 27, 2021: 2,001,325

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 26, 2021: 1,601

March 27, 2021: 1,601

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 26, 2021: 33,116

March 27, 2021: 33,142

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

