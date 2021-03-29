Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 27, 2021.
Since March 26, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 27 new cases, Valrico having 20 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Apollo Beach having nine new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having seven new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having six new cases and Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 26, 2021: 9,102 cases
Riverview, March 27, 2021: 9,141↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 26, 2021: 6,807 cases
Brandon, March 27, 2021: 6,834↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 26, 2021: 3,379 cases
Ruskin, March 27, 2021: 3,397↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 26, 2021: 2,300 cases
Wimauma, March 27, 2021: 2,306↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 26, 2021: 4,182 cases
Valrico, March 27, 2021: 4,202↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 26, 2021: 1,375 cases
Sun City Center, March 27, 2021: 1,379↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 26, 2021: 1,365 cases
Apollo Beach, March 27, 2021: 1,374↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 26, 2021: 1,894 cases
Seffner, March 27, 2021: 1,901↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 26, 2021: 1,420 cases
Gibsonton, March 27, 2021: 1,424↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 26, 2021: 1,755 cases
Lithia, March 27, 2021: 1,762↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 26, 2021: 1,372 cases
Dover, March 27, 2021: 1,378↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 26, 2021: 34,857
March 27, 2021: 35,004
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 26, 2021: 118,793
March 27, 2021: 119,274
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 26, 2021: 1,995,548
March 27, 2021: 2,001,325
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 26, 2021: 1,601
March 27, 2021: 1,601
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 26, 2021: 33,116
March 27, 2021: 33,142
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)