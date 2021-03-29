Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 28, 2021.

Since March 27, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (33 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 32 new cases, Valrico having 22 new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having eight new cases, Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having six new cases, Sun City Center having five new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having four new cases and Dover having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 27, 2021: 9,141 cases

Riverview, March 28, 2021: 9,173↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 27, 2021: 6,834 cases

Brandon, March 28, 2021: 6,867↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 27, 2021: 3,397 cases

Ruskin, March 28, 2021: 3,405↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 27, 2021: 2,306 cases

Wimauma, March 28, 2021: 2,312↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 27, 2021: 4,202 cases

Valrico, March 28, 2021: 4,224↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 27, 2021: 1,379 cases

Sun City Center, March 28, 2021: 1,384↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 27, 2021: 1,374 cases

Apollo Beach, March 28, 2021: 1,380↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 27, 2021: 1,901 cases

Seffner, March 28, 2021: 1,909↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 27, 2021: 1,424 cases

Gibsonton, March 28, 2021: 1,428↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 27, 2021: 1,762 cases

Lithia, March 28, 2021: 1,766↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 27, 2021: 1,378 cases

Dover, March 28, 2021: 1,381↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 27, 2021: 35,004

March 28, 2021: 35,135

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 27, 2021: 119,274

March 28, 2021: 119,668

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 27, 2021: 2,001,325

March 28, 2021: 2,006,118

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 27, 2021: 1,601

March 28, 2021: 1,602

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 27, 2021: 33,142

March 28, 2021: 33,178

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)