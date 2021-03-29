Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 28, 2021.
Since March 27, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (33 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 32 new cases, Valrico having 22 new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having eight new cases, Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having six new cases, Sun City Center having five new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having four new cases and Dover having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 27, 2021: 9,141 cases
Riverview, March 28, 2021: 9,173↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 27, 2021: 6,834 cases
Brandon, March 28, 2021: 6,867↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 27, 2021: 3,397 cases
Ruskin, March 28, 2021: 3,405↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 27, 2021: 2,306 cases
Wimauma, March 28, 2021: 2,312↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 27, 2021: 4,202 cases
Valrico, March 28, 2021: 4,224↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 27, 2021: 1,379 cases
Sun City Center, March 28, 2021: 1,384↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 27, 2021: 1,374 cases
Apollo Beach, March 28, 2021: 1,380↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 27, 2021: 1,901 cases
Seffner, March 28, 2021: 1,909↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 27, 2021: 1,424 cases
Gibsonton, March 28, 2021: 1,428↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 27, 2021: 1,762 cases
Lithia, March 28, 2021: 1,766↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 27, 2021: 1,378 cases
Dover, March 28, 2021: 1,381↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 27, 2021: 35,004
March 28, 2021: 35,135
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 27, 2021: 119,274
March 28, 2021: 119,668
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 27, 2021: 2,001,325
March 28, 2021: 2,006,118
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 27, 2021: 1,601
March 28, 2021: 1,602
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 27, 2021: 33,142
March 28, 2021: 33,178
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)