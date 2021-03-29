Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 29, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center and Apollo Beach.
Since March 28, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (25 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 17 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Ruskin and Wimauma each having five new cases, Seffner having three new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.
Lithia was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 28, 2021: 9,173 cases
Riverview, March 29, 2021: 9,190↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 28, 2021: 6,867 cases
Brandon, March 29, 2021: 6,892↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 28, 2021: 3,405 cases
Ruskin, March 29, 2021: 3,410↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 28, 2021: 2,312 cases
Wimauma, March 29, 2021: 2,317↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 28, 2021: 4,224 cases
Valrico, March 29, 2021: 4,236↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 28, 2021: 1,384 cases
Sun City Center, March 29, 2021: 1,384, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 28, 2021: 1,380 cases
Apollo Beach, March 29, 2021: 1,380, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 28, 2021: 1,909 cases
Seffner, March 29, 2021: 1,912↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 28, 2021: 1,428 cases
Gibsonton, March 29, 2021: 1,430↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 28, 2021: 1,766 cases
Lithia, March 29, 2021: 1,765↓ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 28, 2021: 1,381 cases
Dover, March 29, 2021: 1,383↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 28, 2021: 35,135
March 29, 2021: 35,205
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 28, 2021: 119,668
March 29, 2021: 119,881
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 28, 2021: 2,006,118
March 29, 2021: 2,009,408
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 28, 2021: 1,602
March 29, 2021: 1,602
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 28, 2021: 33,178
March 29, 2021: 33,247
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)