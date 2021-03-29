Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 29, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center and Apollo Beach.

Since March 28, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (25 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 17 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Ruskin and Wimauma each having five new cases, Seffner having three new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.

Lithia was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 28, 2021: 9,173 cases

Riverview, March 29, 2021: 9,190↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 28, 2021: 6,867 cases

Brandon, March 29, 2021: 6,892↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 28, 2021: 3,405 cases

Ruskin, March 29, 2021: 3,410↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 28, 2021: 2,312 cases

Wimauma, March 29, 2021: 2,317↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 28, 2021: 4,224 cases

Valrico, March 29, 2021: 4,236↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 28, 2021: 1,384 cases

Sun City Center, March 29, 2021: 1,384, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 28, 2021: 1,380 cases

Apollo Beach, March 29, 2021: 1,380, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 28, 2021: 1,909 cases

Seffner, March 29, 2021: 1,912↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 28, 2021: 1,428 cases

Gibsonton, March 29, 2021: 1,430↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 28, 2021: 1,766 cases

Lithia, March 29, 2021: 1,765↓ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 28, 2021: 1,381 cases

Dover, March 29, 2021: 1,383↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 28, 2021: 35,135

March 29, 2021: 35,205

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 28, 2021: 119,668

March 29, 2021: 119,881

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 28, 2021: 2,006,118

March 29, 2021: 2,009,408

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 28, 2021: 1,602

March 29, 2021: 1,602

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 28, 2021: 33,178

March 29, 2021: 33,247

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)