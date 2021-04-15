When the new and former artists of Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association came together for a meeting on March 12 of this year to discuss new spring programming at the center, there was one statement that was said over and over again: “I feel like I’ve come home.”

Many of the former artists, such as Greg Manley, Doreen Donovan, Judy Johnson, Ron Grote and Meletha Everett, haven’t taught classes at Center Place for more than a year or two.

“I’m just happy to be back at Center Place,” Manley said. “It’s been a part of me for so long and I’m thrilled to be back because our community needs a place to do art. Especially with what everyone has been through with the pandemic.”

Manley will be offering three adult painting classes on Monday. They are Contemporary Acrylic Painting, Mixed Media 2-Dimensional Art and an Art Therapy class.

Donovan is thrilled to be teaching her Pixie Painters and Jump Start to Art children’s classes at Center Place on Tuesday afternoons.

“I am so excited to be back and to see the kids taking art classes again at Center Place,” Donovan said. “I’m also thrilled that the Brandon League of Fine Arts can call Center Place their home again. I know the league is excited about having their programming back at the center as well.”

Johnson and Everett are two of the original art instructors from when Center Place first opened.

“I was one of the first few teachers here at Center Place,” Everett said. “I have seen the center go through many transformations and I’m happy that it will continue to be a part of the community.”

Everett will again be teaching her adult Watercolors class on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Johnson will be teaching her adult Oil Painting class on Wednesday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 12 Noon.

“I’m just happy to be teaching again,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait to see my former students, and hopefully some new ones too.”

Grote is looking forward to returning to teaching his Graphite Drawing and Colored Pencil Drawing classes for teens and adults on Tuesdays.

“I’m happy that the center will still be a part of the community,” Grote said. “I’m also happy to be doing art again at Center Place.”

All of the classes offered at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association cost $45 for four sessions. If you are interested in taking any of the art classes mentioned, please call Center Place at 685-8888 to register for a class.