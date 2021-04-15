Recycled Tunes, a program started in 2014 by the nonprofit Gasparilla Music Foundation, will be providing curbside, ‘touch-free’ instrument drop-off at the next Winthrop Pop Up Market set for Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Winthrop Pop Up Market is located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.

Recycled Tunes accepts all types of gently used (and new) instruments. There is always a need for brass, woodwind and string instruments, but in 2021, because the demand is so high, it can use anything from drum kits to guitars.

All donors are provided with a donation receipt for tax purposes. In addition, everyone who donates a repairable instrument at the Winthrop Pop Up Market will receive a free ticket to the next Gasparilla Music Festival, which is currently planned for October 2021.

David Cox with the Gasparilla Music Foundation said, “Recycled Tunes provides new and refurbished musical instruments, equipment, supplies and repairs to music classrooms in Hillsborough County. The program focuses on Title 1 elementary and middle schools.”

Cox added, “Music classrooms have faced a unique set of challenges due to the pandemic, such as losing the ability to share instruments among kids. Additionally, budget cuts are putting even more strain on our teachers and their resources. Recycled Tunes was able to provide 595 instruments, repairs and equipment to Hillsborough County music classrooms in 2020.”

Cox said, “So far in 2021, we have been able to provide support to many schools in the area, including guitars for Gibsonton Elementary, Seffner Elementary, Ruskin Elementary and Alafia Elementary. We provided percussion instruments for Gibsonton Elementary and violins for FishHawk Creek Elementary.”

Recycled Tunes collects instruments year-round, but it only offers a free ticket to the festival at the instrument drive. Interested donors can email recycledtunes@gasparillamusic.com for information on drop-offs outside of the instrument drive.

Recycled Tunes has provided over 850 instruments, repairs and equipment to 54 schools since its inception in 2014.

In addition to providing the curbside pickup, Recycled Tunes will be providing live music at the Winthrop Pop Up Market on April 17.

For more information, please visit www.gasparillamusicfestival.com and www.WinthropPopUpMarket.com.