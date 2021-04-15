Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Pathway To Wellness Women’s Retreat

Join Women Centered 4 Success (WC4S) for its Pathway to Wellness retreat focused on reconnecting your mind, reenergizing your body, and rejuvenating your spirit through dynamic speakers and a specially curated program designed for an unforgettable wellness experience.

“A wellness retreat is a space where women can reconnect with one another to cultivate our womanhood, celebrate our unique talents and ultimately leave the retreat feeling empowered to make self-care a priority,” shared Sheila Lewis, CEO of WC4S.

The Pathway to Wellness retreat was created to help women in emotional, financial, spiritual, relationship, mental and fitness wellness. WC4S has identified these areas as the key focus points in a woman’s life that she needs to manage well and ultimately master to propel her forward.

Twin Lakes Community Garage Sale

Twin Lakes of Brandon is holding its annual community wide garage sale on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. until noon. Located east on Bloomingdale Ave., Twin Lakes will open the community for all bargain seekers as the residents set up in front of their garages. Fine a wide variety of pre-owned household goods as well as antiques, clothing and other unique items.

New Date And Location For Running Of The Bulls 5K

The Running of the Bulls 5K has been moved to a new date and location. The event will now be held on Sunday, May 23 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Bloomingdale High School Band.

Find updates about the event on its Facebook page @bloomingdalebulls5k and register for the event at www.fitniche.com/events.

Spring Yoga Classes Starting At Center Place

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is pleased to announce the start of spring yoga classes on the deck. Two styles of yoga are available: Holy Yoga Flow on Saturday, May 1 and May 15, 8-9 a.m., and Hatha Yoga Flow on May 1 and May 15, 10-11 a.m. The cost for each session will be $20.

To register for a class, please call 685-8888.

Plant City Social Dances Every Saturday

Plant City Social Dance at the Strawberry Square Dance Center on 4401 Promenade Blvd. will be having dances every Saturday. Ballroom music will be played from 6-6:30 p.m. followed by regular dance music.

To listen to a sample of the playlist, visit djkenmiller.com. Limits on those attending have been removed and reservations are no longer required.

New Baby Giraffe At Busch Gardens

Guests at Busch Gardens can now ‘spot’ a new face on the park’s Serengeti plain. Born earlier this year, Cedora, a two-month-old female giraffe calf, just made her debut on the park’s 65-acre, multispecies habitat. After spending some time bonding with her mother, Cedora is becoming familiar with the rest of the Busch Gardens giraffe herd.

As you visit the park, you can get a special look at the giraffes on board the Serengeti Express Train or by booking a Serengeti Safari, which includes the opportunity to hand-feed one of the amazing animals.

Free Digital Florida Orchestra Performance

Recently, The Florida Orchestra took audiences on a special journey with stunning, beautiful music meant to soothe away 12 months of anxiety while lifting your spirits. Now you can feel those precious moments of serenity anytime, as the concert is available on demand for free at https://floridaorchestra.org/.

Give yourself the musical space to pause and reflect with Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings, one of the most recognizable pieces in the world. Plus, Ahmed Alabaca’s Across the Calm Waters of Heaven – A Piece for Peace; Anton Bruckner’s Christus factus est, performed by low brass in the dark; Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Variations on a Theme by Thomas Tallis; Tomaso Albinoni’s Oboe Concerto No. 2, Op. 9, featuring soloist Mitchell Kuhn; On the Nature of Daylight by Max Richter; as well as a sublime encore with violin and harp.

Wreath Donation To Liberty Manor

Some people have a talent and enjoy making others happy by sharing that talent, and Mamie Robinson, who made and delivered seven beautiful wreaths in an all-American motif to the residents at Liberty Manor for Veterans, is just that kind of person. The mission of Liberty Manor for Veterans is to promote the developmental and social needs of disabled and honorably discharged veterans who have fallen victim to homelessness.

Anyone interested in assisting in this initiative can contact Connie Lindsay on 900-9422 or visit its website at www.libertymanor.org for more information.

Future Career Academy Virtual Job Fair

The Future Career Academy program teaches non-college bound students who opt into the program how to prepare for and find meaningful work, training, certifications, internships and jobs with lifelong growth potential right out of high school.

The Future Career Academy is proud to present the 2021 Future Career Fair for students as a virtual event from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. Job seekers will be able to search on the online event site, view videos and visit websites of businesses looking for employees. All job seekers should visit www.thefuturecareeracademy.com for more information and to register.