Edited by Jenny Bennett

Kids’ Corner Pediatrics, PLLC

Kids’ Corner Pediatrics, PLLC believes that raising a child is a rewarding and challenging experience for a parent. Its goal is to provide you with the best in pediatric care to ensure that your child’s full potential is reached.

It treats all of its patients like family and strives to provide a facility and care that will make your child feel comfortable and safe so they’ll want to come back. It offers services such as well-child visits—including immunizations and developmental/behavioral screening—acute care, care of special health care needs and complex conditions and management of chronic conditions.

Kid’s Corner Pediatrics is located at 1114 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with additional hours available by appointment. More information can be found at www.kidscornerpeds.com, by following its Facebook page at Kids’ Corner Pediatrics, PLLC or by calling 940-8140.

Deliz Dental Studio Opens

Dr. Will Deliz believes that a visit to the dentist should feel more like a relaxing vacation than a trip to the DMV. His newly opened Deliz Dental Studio in Valrico helps people enjoy a unique, highly personalized, one-of-a-kind dental experience that feels like its doors opened just for you.

Deliz Dental Studio is located at 2448 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Services offered include routine dental care, crowns, bridges, implants and Invisalign. To make an appointment, call 755-1800.

Latitudes Tours Business Expansion

Latitudes Tours has always been known for its guided eco-tours and sunset cruises by boat where you can explore the Little Manatee River and nearby nature preserve with its licensed captain and naturalist as your guide.

Currently, it has expanded its tours to include guided kayak tours led by a marine biologist as your guide; these tours are now departing from six local locations. For the landlubbers, it now offers small group bus tours where you can explore everything from popular Florida destinations and activities to the beaches.

Latitudes Tours is conveniently 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information, visit www.latitudestours.com, and you can reach it by calling 641-1311.

Dr. Frank Sirchia Of Millennium Physician Group Is Back

Dr. Frank Sirchia of Millennium Physician Group is back in practice. He has been practicing family medicine for 26 years in Riverview with a focus on prevention and chronic disease management.

He combines cutting-edge medicine and coordination of care with a compassionate approach. He treats patients of all ages, offers same-day appointments and can accommodate walk-ins. Dr. Sirchia speaks Italian, Spanish, French and English.

Millennium Physician Group is located at 6037 Winthrop Commerce Ave., Ste. 200 in Riverview. Visit www.millenniumphysician.com or call 423-7123 for more information.

American Water Celebrates 29 Years In Business

Gary Bancroft, aka Gary, the Water Wizard, owner of American Water & Windows, is celebrating being one of the oldest water softening and water treatment companies in Tampa Bay. It has been in business for 29 years. During that time, it has won numerous awards, including Brandon Small Business of the Year finalist and Best of Brandon 2014.

American Water & Windows offers a free check-up of your water softener system and can save you up to 50 percent compared to other companies. To arrange for a visit, call 684-7873. For more information, visit its website at www.americanwaterusa.com.

Beach Geeks Offers Technical Support And Much More

Beach Geeks was founded in 2003 under the simple philosophy that it will handle your technology so you can focus on your business or even go to the beach; it now has locations in Hawaii, North Carolina, Washington DC, Sarasota and Tampa. Beach Geeks provides IT support for laptops, desktops, tablets, emails, websites and all of your computer/technical needs, including website development, home wireless, cyber security and home theater troubleshooting and installation.

It works with home users as well as small businesses, and has a 24x7x365 telephone help desk that can remotely take over your computer and resolve most issues without any in-person contact. Equipment such as Dell, HP, Lenovo and all software programs are also sold by Beach Geeks. In 2008, a home theater division was added that provides installation, support, troubleshooting for all AV and home networking equipment. With thousands of residential, commercial and government clients, it is eager to welcome new clients and partnerships.

For more information, visit its website at www.beachgeeks.com or call 564-8469. Visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beachgeeks/.

Trilogy Dive Center “Buddies Up” With Brandon Sports And Aquatic Center

In accordance with one of the first rules of scuba diving to “never go it alone,” Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) proudly announces that it will be opening up its facilities to Trilogy Dive Center students. This will include the weeklong scuba camps, which, after completion, the participant will receive the SDI Open Water Dive Certification. This camp is limited to 12 students who must be over 10 years old to participate.

BSAC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to community partnership and has made a practice of assisting other organizations who share its values. As CEO Chuck Burgess attests, the new partnership is more of a continuation than anything else, saying that he’s eager to see Trilogy back on the BSAC campus.

For more information on Trilogy Dive Center’s classes and camps, visit www.trilogyscuba.com. BSAC is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon and its website is www.mybsac.org.

Meridian Senior Living To Debut Amenity-Rich Community In Brandon

Senior living with passion, energy and inspiration is coming to Tampa. The Meridian at Brandon, located at 9215 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa, is now accepting reservations for supportive independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Managed by national seniors housing operator Meridian Senior Living, The Meridian is a new, amenity-rich, vibrant senior living community currently under construction.

It will feature 136 supportive independent living, assisted living and memory care residences over 117,000 square feet. Beautiful, bright amenity spaces underscore the community’s focus on active living: daily engaging and social activities, an exceptional dining experience with multiple dining options and venues and the highest quality care. The Meridian has taken out all the stops to make this into a premier place for seniors to call home.

“The Meridian won’t be a place to stay in,” said Stacy McCanless, executive director of The Meridian. “It’s a place to meet new friends and create a lifestyle that’s perfect for you.”

To learn more, call 540-5946 or visit www.themeridianatbrandon.com.

Kona Ice Under New Ownership

Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice of Brandon is now under new ownership.

“We are ecstatic to join the Kona Ice family and continue to make a positive impact on the communities that have come to know and love Kona,” said Sandra Perrine, the local resident who has teamed up with Chuck and Cheryl Saxe.

The dynamic trio now own and operate Kona Ice of Brandon. Equally appealing about the launch of Kona Ice of Brandon is its philanthropic commitment to the communities it serves. Perrine, Chuck and Cheryl are continuing the mobile franchise’s tradition of donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams and community organizations. As they book events with these groups, the trio pledges to give back a percentage from the proceeds.

To learn more about Kona Ice of Brandon and to book your next event, email it at brandonfl@kona-ice.com or call 505-1805.

Ribbon-Cutting At Raulerson Dental Associates

Raulerson Dental Associates is proud to have celebrated the opening of its new office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house. The brand-new office is located at 510 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon and has been built from the ground up with careful consideration for the patients’ needs and comfort and equipped with the latest technology.

Founded in 1986 under a different name by Dr. Bell and his successors, Dr. Ruscin, Dr. Schreier and Dr. John Raulerson, the practice has been a staple in the community for over 30 years. In 2014, Dr. Raulerson became the sole owner of the practice and it became known as Raulerson Dental Associates.

Raulerson Dental Associates is a family dentistry practice specializing in cosmetic, prophylactic and restorative treatments. For more information, visit raulersondental.com or call 681-7183.