By Jan Owen

Bloomingdale’s Running of the Bulls 5K returns in May. The 5K is a local favorite bringing in runners and walkers from all over the area, current students and BSHS alumni.

Local runner Heather Berry has many reasons for why she enjoys the Running of the Bulls.

“I enjoy participating in the Running of the Bulls because it gives me the opportunity to work on my personal running goals while running alongside many of the cross country and track kids I cheer on each week. And it’s always nice to give back to the Rajun’ Bulls Marching Band that I marched with when I attended Bloomingdale,” she said.

Berry is an avid runner and a member of Brandon Running Association, a mom of a current Bloomingdale track and cross country runner and a former flute player in the band at Bloomingdale (class of ’96).

The Running of the Bulls 5K is sponsored by the Bloomingdale Band Boosters. Bloomingdale’s director of bands, Jon Sever, said the 5K provides invaluable support for the band, this year more than ever.

“Funding for school programs is always a challenge. This year, our fundraising activities have come to a screeching halt, so being able to continue with the 5K is big for the program.”

This year, due to school district COVID-19 protocols, the 5K had to be moved from Bloomingdale High School’s campus to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover. One hundred percent of the profit benefits Bloomingdale students.

Kim Harris, a Brandon Running Association member and BSHS alumnus (class of 1990), has run the 5K every year and is signed up again.

“I love Running of the Bulls because I’m giving back to my high school. I have fun each year I’ve done it because it’s like a mini runners’ reunion. I see a lot of my friends out there—whether they are walking, running or volunteering at it. Everyone has a blast out there,” said Kim.

Made possible by local business sponsors, such as Gold Sponsors Acropolis Riverview and Heroes Paradise, registered participants receive a Dri-FIT shirt and finishers receive medals. The race is chip-timed by FITniche Events and age group winners will receive awards.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 23 at 8 a.m. at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. For any questions, email BloomingdaleBulls5k@gmail.com. Registration is $30. To register, visit https://fitniche.com/events/ and scroll to the May 23 date.