Westfield Brandon launched Dining For A Cause on April 1, a charitable rewards program for individuals ordering takeout, getting their food delivered or dining in at any of the five participating restaurants where 10 percent of their receipt amount is donated to local charities.

Those interested can upload their receipts from the restaurants, which are The Cheesecake Factory, Red Robin, Bahama Breeze, Panera Bread and P.F. Chang’s. The program runs through Friday, April 30.

The nonprofit charities include Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida, Valor Service Dogs, Children’s Cancer Center and Hillsborough Education Foundation. Each nonprofit will receive up to $5,000 and a total of up to $20,000. Once a receipt gets submitted, Westfield registers that individual for an opportunity to win a $200 dining gift card.

“The COVID-19 pandemic hit the hospitality industry and nonprofit organizations particularly hard, and Dining For A Cause program aims to help these groups by encouraging guests to dine at our restaurants as well as give back to the organizations making a difference in our community,” said Dawn Arvidson, marketing director at Westfield Brandon.

To add, Dining For A Cause also ties into Westfield’s ongoing initiative called #WestFieldCares, which became established in March 2020. The genesis behind it would be to assist the most vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19. This initiative includes making in-kind and monetary donations to local organizations that serve groups such as economically disadvantaged families, homelessness and much more.

Lisa Andrews, regional director for Tampa Bay at Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, shared how it will benefit from the proceeds of Dining For A Cause.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to change the lives of critically ill children in Tampa Bay,” Andrews said. “We are truly grateful to Westfield Brandon and the participating restaurants of Dining For A Cause,” she added.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 12,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses.

For more information, visit www.westfield.com/brandon/event-detail/Dining-For-A-Cause.