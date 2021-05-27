Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 26, 2021.
Since May 25, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having eight new cases, Sun City Center and Dover each having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 25, 2021: 10,960 cases
Riverview, May 26, 2021: 10,980↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 25, 2021: 8,212 cases
Brandon, May 26, 2021: 8,226↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 25, 2021: 4,004 cases
Ruskin, May 26, 2021: 4,017↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 25, 2021: 2,664 cases
Wimauma, May 26, 2021: 2,672↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 25, 2021: 5,038 cases
Valrico, May 26, 2021: 5,049↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 25, 2021: 1,500 cases
Sun City Center, May 26, 2021: 1,507↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 25, 2021: 1,610 cases
Apollo Beach, May 26, 2021: 1,612↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 25, 2021: 2,322 cases
Seffner, May 26, 2021: 2,328↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 25, 2021: 1,684 cases
Gibsonton, May 26, 2021: 1,688↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 25, 2021: 2,048 cases
Lithia, May 26, 2021: 2,056↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 25, 2021: 1,634 cases
Dover, May 26, 2021: 1,641↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 25, 2021: 41,553
May 26, 2021: 41,653
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 25, 2021: 140,807
May 26, 2021: 141,051
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 25, 2021: 2,270,571
May 26, 2021: 2,272,898
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 25, 2021: 1,812
May 26, 2021: 1,816
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 25, 2021: 36,581
May 26, 2021: 36,647
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)