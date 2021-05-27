Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 26, 2021.

Since May 25, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having eight new cases, Sun City Center and Dover each having seven new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 25, 2021: 10,960 cases

Riverview, May 26, 2021: 10,980↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 25, 2021: 8,212 cases

Brandon, May 26, 2021: 8,226↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 25, 2021: 4,004 cases

Ruskin, May 26, 2021: 4,017↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 25, 2021: 2,664 cases

Wimauma, May 26, 2021: 2,672↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 25, 2021: 5,038 cases

Valrico, May 26, 2021: 5,049↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 25, 2021: 1,500 cases

Sun City Center, May 26, 2021: 1,507↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 25, 2021: 1,610 cases

Apollo Beach, May 26, 2021: 1,612↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 25, 2021: 2,322 cases

Seffner, May 26, 2021: 2,328↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 25, 2021: 1,684 cases

Gibsonton, May 26, 2021: 1,688↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 25, 2021: 2,048 cases

Lithia, May 26, 2021: 2,056↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 25, 2021: 1,634 cases

Dover, May 26, 2021: 1,641↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 25, 2021: 41,553

May 26, 2021: 41,653

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 25, 2021: 140,807

May 26, 2021: 141,051

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 25, 2021: 2,270,571

May 26, 2021: 2,272,898

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 25, 2021: 1,812

May 26, 2021: 1,816

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 25, 2021: 36,581

May 26, 2021: 36,647

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)