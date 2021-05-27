Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 27, 2021.
Since May 26, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (19 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 13 new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having 10 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Lithia having six new cases, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases, Sun City Center having two new cases and Dover having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 26, 2021: 10,980 cases
Riverview, May 27, 2021: 10,999↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 26, 2021: 8,226 cases
Brandon, May 27, 2021: 8,239↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 26, 2021: 4,017 cases
Ruskin, May 27, 2021: 4,027↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 26, 2021: 2,672 cases
Wimauma, May 27, 2021: 2,675↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 26, 2021: 5,049 cases
Valrico, May 27, 2021: 5,058↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 26, 2021: 1,507 cases
Sun City Center, May 27, 2021: 1,509↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 26, 2021: 1,612 cases
Apollo Beach, May 27, 2021: 1,616↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 26, 2021: 2,328 cases
Seffner, May 27, 2021: 2,338↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 26, 2021: 1,688 cases
Gibsonton, May 27, 2021: 1,692↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 26, 2021: 2,056 cases
Lithia, May 27, 2021: 2,062↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 26, 2021: 1,641 cases
Dover, May 27, 2021: 1,642↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 26, 2021: 41,653
May 27, 2021: 41,734
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 26, 2021: 141,051
May 27, 2021: 141,277
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 26, 2021: 2,272,898
May 27, 2021: 2,275,177
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 26, 2021: 1,816
May 27, 2021: 1,823
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 26, 2021: 36,647
May 27, 2021: 36,733
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)