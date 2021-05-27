Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 27, 2021.

Since May 26, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (19 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 13 new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having 10 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Lithia having six new cases, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having four new cases, Wimauma having three new cases, Sun City Center having two new cases and Dover having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 26, 2021: 10,980 cases

Riverview, May 27, 2021: 10,999↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 26, 2021: 8,226 cases

Brandon, May 27, 2021: 8,239↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 26, 2021: 4,017 cases

Ruskin, May 27, 2021: 4,027↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 26, 2021: 2,672 cases

Wimauma, May 27, 2021: 2,675↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 26, 2021: 5,049 cases

Valrico, May 27, 2021: 5,058↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 26, 2021: 1,507 cases

Sun City Center, May 27, 2021: 1,509↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 26, 2021: 1,612 cases

Apollo Beach, May 27, 2021: 1,616↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 26, 2021: 2,328 cases

Seffner, May 27, 2021: 2,338↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 26, 2021: 1,688 cases

Gibsonton, May 27, 2021: 1,692↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 26, 2021: 2,056 cases

Lithia, May 27, 2021: 2,062↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 26, 2021: 1,641 cases

Dover, May 27, 2021: 1,642↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 26, 2021: 41,653

May 27, 2021: 41,734

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 26, 2021: 141,051

May 27, 2021: 141,277

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 26, 2021: 2,272,898

May 27, 2021: 2,275,177

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 26, 2021: 1,816

May 27, 2021: 1,823

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 26, 2021: 36,647

May 27, 2021: 36,733

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)