The GRAMMY-nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award-winning band MercyMe has announced their Fall 2021 inhale (exhale) tour. The band is excited to hit 30 cities across the U.S., including Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

MercyMe released their 10th studio project, inhale (exhale), in April and the current single, “Say I Won’t,” has risen quickly across national radio charts. MercyMe was named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, and in 2020 they received their eighth American Music Award nomination. A popular major motion picture was based on the life of front man Bart Millard, who wrote the megahit song “I Can Only Imagine” after the loss of his father, and this movie also helped bring the band into the mainstream spotlight.

Since their debut in 2001, the band has sold more than nine million units in CD, single and DVD sales; earned more than 48 No. 1 multi-format radio singles; and had four consecutive mainstream radio hits. MercyMe made history in 2014 as “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed two million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double platinum in the digital domain. The song has now gone four-times platinum.

The band has sold out venues throughout the U.S. and Canada, including Radio City Music Hall and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and they have appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Good Morning America, GMA3, The Today Show, CBS This Morning, FOX News Channel’s FOX & Friends and in the pages of Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, USA Today and more. Their 10th album, inhale(exhale), is available now.

For ticket information on all MercyMe tour dates, please visit www.mercyme.org or follow them on their social media sites through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Tickets for this event are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. Advanced parking passes are available at www.parkwhiz.com. Visit www.amaliearena.com or call 301-2500 for more information.