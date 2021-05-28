Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 28, 2021.

Since May 27, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 16 new cases, Brandon having 14 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Ruskin having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having four new cases, Dover having two new cases and Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 27, 2021: 10,999 cases
Riverview, May 28, 2021: 11,023↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 27, 2021: 8,239 cases
Brandon, May 28, 2021: 8,253↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 27, 2021: 4,027 cases
Ruskin, May 28, 2021: 4,032↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 27, 2021: 2,675 cases
Wimauma, May 28, 2021: 2,683↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 27, 2021: 5,058 cases
Valrico, May 28, 2021: 5,074↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 27, 2021: 1,509 cases
Sun City Center, May 28, 2021: 1,510↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 27, 2021: 1,616 cases
Apollo Beach, May 28, 2021: 1,620↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 27, 2021: 2,338 cases
Seffner, May 28, 2021: 2,342↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 27, 2021: 1,692 cases
Gibsonton, May 28, 2021: 1,693↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 27, 2021: 2,062 cases
Lithia, May 28, 2021: 2,063↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 27, 2021: 1,642 cases
Dover, May 28, 2021: 1,644↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 27, 2021: 41,734
May 28, 2021: 41,814

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 27, 2021: 141,277
May 28, 2021: 141,519

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 27, 2021: 2,275,177
May 28, 2021: 2,277,470

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 27, 2021: 1,823
May 28, 2021: 1,824

Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 27, 2021: 36,733
May 28, 2021: 36,774

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

