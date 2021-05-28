Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 28, 2021.
Since May 27, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 16 new cases, Brandon having 14 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Ruskin having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having four new cases, Dover having two new cases and Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Lithia each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 27, 2021: 10,999 cases
Riverview, May 28, 2021: 11,023↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 27, 2021: 8,239 cases
Brandon, May 28, 2021: 8,253↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 27, 2021: 4,027 cases
Ruskin, May 28, 2021: 4,032↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 27, 2021: 2,675 cases
Wimauma, May 28, 2021: 2,683↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 27, 2021: 5,058 cases
Valrico, May 28, 2021: 5,074↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 27, 2021: 1,509 cases
Sun City Center, May 28, 2021: 1,510↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 27, 2021: 1,616 cases
Apollo Beach, May 28, 2021: 1,620↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 27, 2021: 2,338 cases
Seffner, May 28, 2021: 2,342↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 27, 2021: 1,692 cases
Gibsonton, May 28, 2021: 1,693↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 27, 2021: 2,062 cases
Lithia, May 28, 2021: 2,063↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 27, 2021: 1,642 cases
Dover, May 28, 2021: 1,644↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 27, 2021: 41,734
May 28, 2021: 41,814
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 27, 2021: 141,277
May 28, 2021: 141,519
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 27, 2021: 2,275,177
May 28, 2021: 2,277,470
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 27, 2021: 1,823
May 28, 2021: 1,824
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 27, 2021: 36,733
May 28, 2021: 36,774
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)