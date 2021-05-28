Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 28, 2021.

Since May 27, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 16 new cases, Brandon having 14 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Ruskin having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having four new cases, Dover having two new cases and Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 27, 2021: 10,999 cases

Riverview, May 28, 2021: 11,023↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 27, 2021: 8,239 cases

Brandon, May 28, 2021: 8,253↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 27, 2021: 4,027 cases

Ruskin, May 28, 2021: 4,032↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 27, 2021: 2,675 cases

Wimauma, May 28, 2021: 2,683↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 27, 2021: 5,058 cases

Valrico, May 28, 2021: 5,074↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 27, 2021: 1,509 cases

Sun City Center, May 28, 2021: 1,510↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 27, 2021: 1,616 cases

Apollo Beach, May 28, 2021: 1,620↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 27, 2021: 2,338 cases

Seffner, May 28, 2021: 2,342↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 27, 2021: 1,692 cases

Gibsonton, May 28, 2021: 1,693↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 27, 2021: 2,062 cases

Lithia, May 28, 2021: 2,063↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 27, 2021: 1,642 cases

Dover, May 28, 2021: 1,644↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 27, 2021: 41,734

May 28, 2021: 41,814

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 27, 2021: 141,277

May 28, 2021: 141,519

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 27, 2021: 2,275,177

May 28, 2021: 2,277,470

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 27, 2021: 1,823

May 28, 2021: 1,824

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 27, 2021: 36,733

May 28, 2021: 36,774

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)