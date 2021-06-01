Fresh Food – From Our Fields To Your Table

At Fields & Table, our passion is helping families in our community access fresh and nutritious food. We believe that healthier foods lead to healthier lives. With locally-sourced fruits, vegetables, and select fresh meat and dairy, you are guaranteed to find the products you need at a price you will love.

What sets Fields & Table apart from other local options? Our commitment to providing a wide selection of sustainably-sourced, fresh products that are grown locally ensure that you bring the best of the season to your table. With a variety of both conventional and organic options available, you will love what you find at Fields & Table!

Visit us today at our main store location, and join us in our mission to bring healthy and nutritious food to our community!