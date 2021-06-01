The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W., welcomes HWY 41 SOUTH to its campus for a 7 p.m. concert on Friday, June 4.

HWY 41 SOUTH is a Florida bluegrass band featuring Mark Horn, Donnie Harvey, David Beaumont, Clint Dockery and Tammy White. Horn has played with several regional bluegrass bands and won the 2010 Florida Old Time Music Championship mandolin competition. Donnie Harvey began playing the banjo at age 9 and played with the late, great Larry Rice as a teen. David Beaumont plays the guitar, bass, mandolin and banjo, and he has been a well-known musician in bluegrass circles for many years. Clint Dockery plays the fiddle, mandolin and guitar, and he can sing any part. Tammy White is the band’s outstanding bass player, and just happens to be Dockery’s big sister. They’ve been playing bluegrass music together since they were knee-high to a grasshopper.

This concert is a benefit concert being hosted by the Kiwanis Club of SouthShore to raise scholarship money for local, deserving, college-bound high school seniors. Tickets are on sale for $10 at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center office Mondays through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., as well as through local Kiwanis members. If still available, tickets will be $15 at the door on the night of the concert. CDC guidelines are still in effect at the church, so please bring your mask.

In addition, the church will welcome the handbell ensemble, Suncoast Bronze Ringers, to its campus for a 3 p.m. concert on Sunday, June 20.

The Suncoast Bronze Ringers are an advanced community handbell ensemble founded in 2012 to provide a challenging opportunity for handbell ringers and a beautiful musical experience for community audiences. The group’s concerts weave varying styles and genres of music together in an experience that is sure to appeal to every type of music lover.

Selections for this concert will include Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” “Nocturne in C minor,” “Psalm of Peace,” “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and a “Beach Boys Medley,” among others.

A donation of just $10 is requested at the door on the day of the concert.

For additional information about this and other concerts and recitals at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please contact Kevin Goodenow, concert series coordinator, at 362-0956. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please visit the church’s website at www.sccumc.com.