Residents can be rewarded for eating out this month thanks to the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC).

The GRCC rolled out the 2021 Taste of GRCC event presented by Suncoast Credit Union on June 1, encouraging residents to support local GRCC restaurants through dining in, getting takeout or ordering delivery through the end of the month.

“In this initiative, our goal is to increase community exposure and social media engagement for our local food and beverage establishments,” said Jeff Caetano, communications coordinator. “In this event, participants are supporting locals, having fun, getting out of their comfort zone to try new restaurants and winning prizes.”

Community members can win a wide range of prizes by simply visiting the more than 60 participating restaurants. The list of restaurants, as well as the wide range of prizes, can be found on the Taste of GRCC Facebook group. Food can be eaten in the restaurant, picked up or delivered to be eligible.

For a chance to win one of the dozens of prizes (minimum value of $25), community members must post a picture of their purchase on the Taste or GRCC Facebook group page and tag the selected restaurant(s). The GRCC also has an email available for submissions (taste@riverviewchamber.com) for those who do not have a Facebook.

“We encourage community members to invite their friends, family and colleagues to participate in the 2021 Taste of GRCC and use our hashtag, #TasteOfGRCC,” said Caetano.

Participants can win prizes on Win It Wednesdays; the other prize winners will be posted on the Taste of GRCC Facebook group by Friday, July 2. There are no limits to the number of entries, but only one prize will be awarded to each winner.

Further details can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/tasteofgrcc2021 or www.riverviewchamber.com. Participating food and beverage establishments must be Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce investors. If you own a food and beverage establishment and you wish to become a part of the 2021 Taste of GRCC, please contact Debbie Kirkland, GRCC director of investor relations, at debbie@riverviewchamber.com or 234-5944. The GRCC is located at 6152 Delancey Station St., Ste. 205 in Riverview.