Join Calvary Church of Riverview and the community on Saturday, June 26 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. during the church’s project to restore the playground area at Kid’s Community College (KCC) Southeast Campus in Riverview.

For several years, Calvary Church of Riverview has assisted with numerous activities for KCC. For instance, Calvary Church’s pastor, David Jasper, mentioned that with the pandemic of COVID-19, his church partnered with the student counselor at KCC to provide up to eight families with free Thanksgiving Day dinner boxes. Each box consisted of a turkey, stuffing, potatoes and more. This all correlates to Calvary Church’s mission to serve the community.

Jasper sat down with Brandy Tackett, director of KCC Southeast Campus, to learn more about what the school needed and how Calvary Church could help.

“The partnership with Calvary Church Riverview will be hugely beneficial for all KCC students,” Tackett said. “In the wake of COVID-19, our funds are tight and as equipment deteriorates, along with limited resources, this gives an opportunity to ensure children get to continue with some element of socializing,” she added.

KCC is an authorized International Baccalaureate school in which its funds are pushed to global understanding and supporting its teachers through continued professional development and more. Tackett expressed her and KCC’s gratitude in regards to the support of Calvary Church.

With that in mind, Calvary Church of Riverview has also partnered with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce to assist with getting materials donated for this project and so forth. Volunteers will be placing down mulch along with helping in various aspects of the playground area. The provision for lunch for the volunteers is being worked out.

“As a community-wide effort, I pray that this will set the precedent for other partnerships to develop,” Jasper said.

For more information, visit https://mykidscc.org. It is located at 11519 McMullen Rd. in Riverview. If you have questions or are interested in volunteering, contact Jasper at riverviewcalvary@gmail.com.