Proverbs 15:22 (AMP):

“22 Without consultation and wise advice, plans are frustrated, but with many counselors they are established and succeed.”

If you are the smartest person in your circle, get a new circle. True wisdom is understanding our strengths and weaknesses. It is also having people in our sphere who can question us and confront us with truth to help shore up our deficits.

We all need to create a great team to help us through life. We do not have to know everything—just know who to reach out to when a need arises. Oftentimes, those who refuse counsel limit their potential growth because of pride. Those who cannot listen cannot learn. Those who cannot learn cannot lead, and those who cannot lead cannot grow.

It is never a good idea to keep a bunch of ‘yes people’ around. We should be surrounded by people we respect and honor. Remember, whom we do not honor, we do not respect, and whom we do not respect, we cannot hear.

Accepting and receiving counsel are not signs of weakness, but signs of strength. All throughout the Bible are examples of kings and leaders who kept people around them to give them wise counsel.

Remember this acronym: T.E.A.M.—Together, Everyone Accomplishes More.

Prayer:

Father God, I thank You for the wisdom to seek and receive wise counsel. Give me ears to hear and a heart to receive. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 8.