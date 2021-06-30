Somebody Cares Tampa Bay is inviting you to a night of fun and inspiration for a good cause. The group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit outreach of compassion by the Church in Tampa Bay, is hosting its 11th annual gala and auction on Saturday, September 4, with ticket and sponsorship opportunities now available.

According to the co-founder of Somebody Cares Tampa Bay, Kathy Bernard, the gala and auction will support the group’s ongoing work in the community. The main speaker at the event, which is themed ‘Armour Up!,’ is Lt. Col. Allen West.

“Lt. Col. West has not only been a leader in our military, but he is also a leader on the conservative front. He was a former congressional representative of Florida and presently chairman of the Republican Party of Texas,” said Bernard. “He will be sharing how we as believers can armor up in our faith to make a difference in our communities.”

One of the other main ways the group helps the community is through its CareFest outreach events. Although CareFest takes place throughout the year, CareFest Day, a work day in which thousands of volunteers in different locations throughout the area come together to make an impact by taking on projects to meet the needs of the community, will take place on Saturday, September 25.

Volunteers work with civic authorities to find those in need and the elderly and disabled who are in violation of city code but need their homes repaired. Typically, the group serves 200 homes with over 3,000 volunteers, bringing in over 1 million goods and services to Tampa Bay. CareFest has been taking place in the community for more than 20 years.

The gala and auction will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton at 4500 W. Cypress St. in Tampa at 6 p.m. Visit www.sctb.org for more information about Somebody Cares Tampa Bay. For sponsorship and table host information or to register, visit www.sctb.org/events/11th-annual-gala.