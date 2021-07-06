In 1985, Helen O’Grady, a popular TV actress in Australia, decided to create a completely new children’s drama program using various fun and fast-paced drama activities to build children’s speaking, acting and social skills. Parents saw the remarkable benefits of class participation and classes built quickly throughout Australia. It was such a success that it was brought to the United States as Drama Kids International.

“We are both proud and excited to be the exclusive U.S. provider of the Helen O’Grady Children’s Drama Program,” said Dulcie Mishkin, director of operations for FL Drama Kids of Hillsborough and Pasco Counties. “Today, the Helen O’Grady curriculum has proved so successful that there are over 50,000 students currently attending classes in over 1,500 locations throughout the United States, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Southeast Asia and Europe. Our unique kids’ theater classes are internationally known for the creative drama curriculum and teaching methods that are great fun and highly developmental for all children and teens.”

Throughout the pandemic, Drama Kids has been dedicated to continuing its fantastic programming.

“We adapted to an online curriculum, bringing the joy of Drama Kids classes right to children’s homes,” Mishkin said. “Our weekly classes joined longtime students and new Drama Kids together to learn new skills while our Take 2 Performance Academy classes gave Drama Kids the opportunity to try their hand at online theater performances. In our Take 2 program, we are able to provide the developmental education that our program is known for as well as a source of fun during a time of uncertainty and constant change.”

Now, as Drama Kids transitions back to in-person classes, it is dedicated to teaching children of all ages new ways they can cope and understand the lingering emotions brought on by the pandemic.

“By providing them a safe space to explore, our Drama Kids are free to express themselves fully through scenes and characters they create, opening up their imagination and having fun with new and old friends,” Mishkin said.

Drama Kids is gearing up for the fall and it is very excited to offer after-school drama classes.

“As we finalize the school year schedule with elementary and middle schools across the Hillsborough and Pasco County areas, we are looking for new areas and schools to bring our program,” Mishin said.

If you are interested in bringing Drama Kids to your child’s school, go to www.dramakids.com/brandon-apollo-beach-riverview-plant-city-fl/ and fill out the interest survey on the In-School Programs page or call 489-5899.