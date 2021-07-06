The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) is a museum dedicated to exhibiting photographic art as central to contemporary life and culture. It is one of fewer than 10 museums in the United States dedicated exclusively to photography and one of two such museums in the state of Florida.

Founded in 2001, FMoPA enriches the community by operating outreach programs to educate children and adults.

FMoPA has just announced the winners of its annual International Photography Competition. The panel of jurors selected 21 winning images from over 1,300 submissions. This year’s all-around winner is Los Angeles-based artist Austin Irving. Her dramatic depiction of Dau Go Cave in Halong Bay, Vietnam, explores the humans-first approach of modern tourism. The winning images are currently on display at FMoPA through Monday, July 19.

“The idea behind the competition is to showcase the global medley of identities, perspectives and ideas while allowing the photographers some room to stumble,” said FMoPA’s executive director, Zora Carrier. “The jury panel includes professionals from various fields and geographic locations to ensure that the entries are seen from a mix of perspectives. This year, we have been lucky to have Wim van Sinderen, senior curator, Hague Museum of Photography, Netherlands; Jason Lazarus, artist and assistant professor of photography, University of South Florida, U.S.A. and our very own Marieke van der Krabben, curator, Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, U.S.A.-Netherlands.”

The International Photography Competition puts Tampa Bay and its vibrant art community into the global spotlight of critics, photographers and galleries.

“It is a two-way initiative that opens the world to Tampa Bay and Tampa Bay to the world,” Carrier said. “The panel of jurors selected 21 winning images from over 1,300 submissions from five continents. If you live in Brandon, these stunning photographs are just a 20-minute drive away.”

Every winner of the 2021 International Photography Competition will have their images printed and displayed as part of a group exhibition in the FMoPA Community Gallery. In addition, this year’s Best in Competition winner will receive $1,000 and consideration for a solo exhibition at FMoPA. All winning entries will be considered for featuring in FMoPA’s promotional materials.

If you would like to learn more about FMoPA, visit its website at www.fmopa.org. The museum is located at 400 N. Ashley Dr., Cube 200 in downtown Tampa.