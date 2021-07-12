By Debra Garcia

People who have a hard time leaving home are often unable to receive services. This can apply to those born with a physical disability, homebound veterans or the elderly. Well, Pretty Feet Mobile is here to change that.

Founded by Riverview resident Bernadette Rodgers, Pretty Feet Mobile is a mobile mani-pedis service with a goal to assist those who cannot leave their homes easily and or refused service at normal salons.

The idea for Pretty Feet Mobile was started when Rodgers’s mother was refused service at a salon.

“We visited a brick-and-mortar salon for my mom’s birthday—90 years old—and was refused service, unable to climb in a chair with a bowl or lift feet, chair and bowl too high. I saw this as an impediment to my mom, myself and certainly for others with physical limitations,” said Rodgers.

After that, Pretty Feet Mobile was born.

“This is why Pretty Feet Mobile came to be. We go to the customer’s home, assisted living or place of business to give them a good manicure and pedicure. No waiting, no chemicals, no bad smells,” said Rodgers.

The Pretty Feet Mobile experience starts when customers call and schedule an appointment from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Though, if a weekend appointment is preferred, it needs to be scheduled throughout the week. It serves in Hillsborough County and other surrounding areas.

On the day of someone’s appointment, Pretty Feet Mobile will arrive. To make the service more relaxing for the individual, a cup of tea or glass of wine will be offered. Throughout the experience, there will be no waiting, no chemicals and absolutely no bad smells. The nail technician will then get to work and the appointment will be done in no time.

Due to Pretty Feet Mobile being a fairly new business, its biggest challenge right now is getting the word out about its services. It uses social media marketers and reaches out to as many people as possible to spread the word. Its end goal is to eventually become a nationwide franchise.

To contact Pretty Feet Mobile, please call 390-5092 or email prettyfeetmobile@protonmail.com.