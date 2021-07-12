Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) has scheduled six Back-2-School Health Clinics for July and August, with one close to home for SouthShore residents.

The events include no-cost physicals and immunizations offered by local health and medical partners, no-cost eye exams, dental screenings, hearing screenings (not available at all locations), one book bag filled with grade specific school supplies per child and access to programs and services offered by local community and health agencies.

The Ruskin event will take place at Lennard High School, located at 2342 Shell Point Rd. E., on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

To attend one of the 2021 Back-2-School Health Clinics, residents must go online and register at www.back2schoolhealthclinic.org.

Children must be eligible for medical services to attend one of the six locations located in North Tampa, East Tampa, West Tampa, Central Tampa, Plant City or the South County area. Only children requiring physicals, immunizations or shot record updates are eligible to receive free school supplies based on availability.

Please do not register your child more than once and please do not attempt to register your child at multiple locations. You will be provided with a confirmation number at the end of your online registration, which confirms your child(ren) have been registered to receive his or her physical and/or immunization.

These events are important because all students attending a Hillsborough County public school for the first time must schedule a physical with a state of Florida-approved and licensed health provider, and children entering kindergarten or seventh grade must be up to date on their vaccinations.

Please remember to bring a hard copy of your child’s shot record, no exceptions. Each child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Parents, please bring a picture ID; Legal guardians must have a picture ID and court documents. Sports, Head Start or day care physicals are not offered.

Due to a large number of attendees, the process could last up to two hours. For more information about immunization requirements, please visit the Hillsborough County Public Schools website at www.sdhc.k12.fl.us, go to the search box and type ‘school health services.’