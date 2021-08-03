All ladies and little ladies are cordially invited to attend the St. Vincent de Paul Annual Ladies Tea, which benefits the food pantry and financial assistance program. Last year, during the pandemic, the pantry stayed open and gave out over 18,000 lbs. of food and $64,600 in financial aid for rent and utilities. The majority of the funds are given to the group by parishioners. This tea is the group’s only fundraiser.

“We are greatly indebted to the ladies and gentlemen who dedicate themselves to supporting our ministry,” said Liz McLaughlin with the pantry.

Attendees may be a hostess for a table and set it with their own dishes or paper products.

“Choose a theme for your table if you wish and invite all your friends to join you or come and join someone else’s table and meet new ladies,” said McLaughlin.

The menu includes delicious tea, traditional scones, tea sandwiches and desserts served as a buffet, with each person selecting their items that will be served to them. Younger ladies may choose an optional menu of PB&J sandwiches, juice and desserts. They are invited to decorate flowered headbands and model their creations in a parade.

New this year is the entertainment provided by St. Stephen Catholic School Music Group. Raffle prizes include a 55” smart TV, iPad Air and Magnolia and Vine Versa purse.

All money from ticket sales and donations go to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to assist those in need. Additional monetary donations beyond the $20 per person would be greatly appreciated. The group requests that laundry soap be donated to help those who come to the pantry in need of this expensive product. Please make checks payable to SVDP. For more information or reservations, please call Arlene Stein 284-5884 or arstein@outlook.com. The deadline for reservations is Wednesday, September 8.

Can’t make it? Make an online donation of the price of a ticket at svdpriverviewfl.org by September 8 and you will still be eligible for the raffle prizes.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Life Center of St. Stephen Church Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview.