With it almost being that time of year again for pumpkins, hayrides and more, people can visit Raprager Family Farms LLC located in Odessa during its second annual Fall Pumpkin Festival and Haunted Farm. The grand opening of it will be on Saturday, September 25 at 9 a.m. and runs through Saturday, October 30. It costs $12.50 per person and children under the age of 2 will be free.

Those who attend will get an opportunity to participate in a wide variety of activities geared toward all ages, such as an 80’ bounce pillow, 40’ hay chute slide, animal petting experience, corn pit, 2,000 sq. ft. Fort Merlin and much more. To add, a 5,000 sq. ft. haunted barn as well as a children’s 1,100 sq. ft., inflatable haunted house will also be present.

Attendees can also see live entertainment, which includes musicians and more. People could also stop by the Sweet Shop and order gourmet, homemade fudge. The number of crafters and vendors that will be here this year doubled.

Owner of Raprager Family Farms LLC Justin Raprager stated what makes this festival unique.

“We incorporated a smoother parking experience, more pumpkins to choose from, more activities, places to hide from the heat, more for the adults and even more for the kids,” Justin said.

An event of this sort came about as an idea from Justin and his wife, Amanda Raprager, after they sold their previous business. The Rapragers sought to create a healthy way in which their children could participate in a manner that would be healthy and wholesome for the entire family.

“All in all, we have made so many improvements and are excited to see how satisfied people will be this year,” Justin said. “This will surely become a family tradition for many people,” he added.

For more information, visit https://rapragerfamilyfarms.com/pumpkin-festival/. It is located at 16907 Boy Scout Rd. in Odessa and is open Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and on Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. For questions, email info@raprager.com or call 922-2799.