Layla Gibbs is a 21-year-old local resident who has a passion for sustainability and living an eco-conscious lifestyle. She is also the owner of Naeemah’s Natural Essentials, which is an eco-friendly body and skin care line.

“I started my company in 2016 when I was just 16 years old,” Gibbs said. “I’ve always had a passion for DIYs. One day, when scrolling on Pinterest, I saw this cool handmade product known as a lip scrub and decided to make one for myself. After instantly falling in love with the one I made, about a month later I decided to start a handmade lip scrub business. At that time, my company was called Lip Scrubs by Layla.”

As Gibbs’ company began to grow, she wanted to make more of a sustainable impact. “I wanted to include different forms of handmade skin care to my brand,” Gibbs said. “I decided to change my business name and, with some time and consideration, chose Naeemah’s Natural Essentials.”

There are many benefits to living an eco-conscious lifestyle. Eco-conscious living means adopting lifestyle choices that reduce your carbon footprint and minimize adverse effects on the environment. These lifestyle choices may involve limiting the use of vehicles, choosing organic foods over mass-produced products and actively recycling or reusing items to cut back on waste. In addition to saving money by switching to reusable products, people who prioritize eco-conscious living tend to see improvements in health, as they eat fresh, nutritious foods and have higher levels of activity.

What makes Naeemah’s Natural Essentials different from other body and facial care makers is that its brand is a complete reflection of Gibbs.

“The love, care, patience and dedication you see in my products is who I am,” Gibbs said. “I also deeply care for the environment and therefore make sure to incorporate that into my company, and it is always the first thing people notice. It’s also important to me to use the highest quality of ingredients so my customers can feel beautiful in their skin and know that they are getting their money’s worth. My passion for my company shows in detail from the wonderful scents to the breathtaking quality, all the way to the visible eco-conscious steps we take every day.”

Naeemah’s Natural Essentials is available at Charisma Boutique, located at 214 W. Brandon Blvd., or you can visit Gibbs’ website at www.naeemahsnaturalessentials.bigcartel.com.