This year has seen some exciting changes at Apollo’s Bistro. The Apollo Beach restaurant brought on Executive Chef and General Manager Courtney Walcker in February and changed the emphasis of the menu from upscale bar food to upscale American fare.

The 1,330 sq. ft. restaurant opened in 2008. It offers Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 4-6 p.m. With happy hour, it features select appetizers and drink specials. For example, people can order the lollipop duck wings for $8, among other items. It can seat 94 people comfortably inside and at the bar. Apollo’s Bistro also has a front patio area, a pool deck and more.

One of Walcker’s favorite aspects of the restaurant is the new from-scratch kitchen where all the food is fresh, not frozen. She also focuses on presentation as well as ingredients.

“I am all about food looking as good as it tastes when it arrives to the table,” she said.

One of Walcker’s goals is to add more locally sourced food to the menu. She is starting with a duck dish that has been well received.

Along with the restaurant side, Apollo’s Bistro can be utilized as a wedding and event venue. People can book birthdays, seminars and more. It also has a variety of event spaces to choose from that can be customizable. The full-service banquet facility can seat up to 150 guests. All is catered in-house with the same quality as the new bistro menu.

Apollo’s Bistro Events and Marketing Manager Brendan Crawford shared his overall thoughts about their concept.

“For an already established business, we sought to bring in some fresh ideas,” Crawford said.

“Overall, we have a great community and want to make a good impression with those we serve,” Walcker said.

For more information, visit http://apollosbistro.com. Check out Facebook https://www.facebook.com/apollosbistro and Instagram @apollosbistro for future updates and promotions. It is located at 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Those interested in booking a private event should email event.abrfc@gmail.com or call 641-2685.