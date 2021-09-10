Yolanda Harris is the wife of a retired U.S. Army veteran. Harris and her husband recently left the snowy winters behind them to enjoy the heat of sunny Florida.

“I am a twin and she is part of my Fortune 5 Bling Team,” Harris said. “I do work a full-time job; however, I’ve been an independent Paparazzi Consultant for four years, and I do not consider my jewelry business as a job, but a life of fun.”

Paparazzi Accessories is all about change. Changing the way people look. Changing the way people feel. Changing people’s futures and their lives.

Though its fashion-forward jewelry and product parties are centered on fun, Paparazzi fulfills a serious mission. It believes that trendy accessories can be available, and affordable, to women everywhere. It knows that wearing a new look and feeling confident in your appearance builds amazing self-worth. Its passion is inspiring dreams, empowering talents and reaching goals by sharing its products and the excitement of Paparazzi.

“I have always worked an additional job to supplement my income and I enjoy being busy, so I wanted to do something that could be based on my own time without having to go elsewhere for the extra income,” Harris said. “Being able to offer $5 jewelry changed my life and those who I’m blessed to meet.”

Harris’ life has always been about supporting and helping others, but Paparazzi Accessories has allowed her to provide a variety of jewelry for everyone because her products are very affordable.

“In the very beginning, I was not even looking at building a team, but by building a team, it gives me the opportunity to share with others and build a sisterhood/brotherhood with people everywhere,” Harris said. “I am my own business owner and I work my own hours. I travel with my business everywhere by carrying my bling bag. I love the fact that you can also bless others by offering fundraisers. With having my own schedule, I’m able to travel anywhere and bring items to any local event. Five-dollar jewelry may not change the world, but we believe those who wear it will.”

If you would like to learn more about Harris’ jewelry business or if you would like to host a Paparazzi party, you can visit Harris’ website at www.honeyzfortune5.com or call Harris at 317-203-9678.