In the four months since it opened, Armetta’s Gelato and Caffè has amassed a strong following, and it’s no secret why. It offers an impressive selection of coffees, specialty drinks, assorted pastries and breads, gelato and other delicious treats.

A family-owned and operated business, Franco and Raye Armetta brought New York flavors to Apollo Beach. Franco’s depth of knowledge comes from his extensive experience: “I have been in the restaurant business since I was 14. We owned a restaurant and pub in Pennsylvania that my business partner now manages after I retired.” Yet, Franco soon found retirement boring, and his passion for food and service shines through at his newest venture.

The Armettas searched to make sure they found the highest quality, tastiest products. They boast bagels from Just Bagels in the Bronx, so you know their all-day breakfast menu offers bagels with the New York taste that can’t be topped. They offer locally owned Bassano Cheesecakes from St. Pete, whose monstrous, decadent cheesecakes are to die for. You’ll want to make sure you get your order in for fresh semolina bread, spinach bread and pepperoni bread. Whether you’re picking up something for your family or for your office, Armetta’s Gelato and Caffè has what everyone is craving.

If you haven’t tried Armetta’s, you will have the perfect opportunity on Saturday, September 18 at its grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration beginning at 11 a.m. There will be live music and chances for giveaways with representation from the county commissioners and the chamber of commerce present. Come try a delicious drink, cool off with a gelato or savor a delightful pastry.

Raye and Franco’s entrepreneurial spirit even exists in their three daughters, who own their own local businesses and often work closely with their parents. Alexia Armetta is a real estate agent while Amanda and Aysza Armetta co-own Armetta’s Grande Jete Studio of Dance in the same complex.

For more information, visit armettasgelato.com or www.facebook.com/armettasgelato. Armetta’s Gelato and Caffè is open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 Noon-8:30 p.m. It is located at 6168 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.