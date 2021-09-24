Do you have a coin enthusiast in your home? Or have you come across a rare coin, medal or token you would like to learn more about? Look no further that the Brandon Coin Club, which meets monthly off Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

According to the group’s treasurer and second vice president in charge of education, Bill Jones, the nonprofit club was founded in 2006 and has been meeting regularly ever since.

“We are a club for anyone who has an interest in coins, tokens, medals or paper money,” said Jones. “Most of the members are intermediate collectors who have had some years of experience. We have three young collectors at the moment who seem to be entertained enough to come back to consecutive meetings.”

Collectors of all levels are welcome at the meetings, where members can exchange information and ideas, learn about various aspects of collecting, participate in a raffle drawing and an educational program as well as buy, sell and trade collectors’ items.

Jones writes an essay most months for the club newsletter and gives regular presentations at the meetings.

“I have extensive knowledge about U.S. coins, tokens and medals (60 years as a collector),” he explained. “In recent years, I have gotten involved with British coins from William the Conqueror up (1066 to date) and Imperial Roman coins from Julius Caesar to Constantine the Great (49 B.C. to about A.D. 330). I give a PowerPoint presentation every month on a given topic.”

Member interests include U.S. and foreign coins, tokens, medals, domestic and foreign currency and precious metals.

As an example of information shared in a meeting, Jones spoke about a special coin, the 1792 half disme.

“This was a very early forerunner of the modern nickel,” he said. “The first Secretary of State, Thomas Jefferson, was given the responsibility for the first U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After Congress passed and George Washington signed the first coinage act in 1792, Jefferson had $75 of his own silver in coin form converted into 1,500 of these pieces in July. He then went to his home, Monticello, in Virginia to spend the rest of summer away from the heat and disease of Philadelphia. He passed out these coins as tips along the way.”

The dues for the group are $12 a year for senior members and $3 for junior members, and the dues entitle members to receive a free coin-related book for a prescribed list. Each meeting has door prizes which are given out to encourage attendance.

The club meets on the third Tuesday of each month, apart from December, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church at 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.