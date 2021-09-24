Individuals seeking to gain better ideas on how to prepare healthier meals for their household could tune in via Zoom or by phone to ‘Eat Well, Age Well.’ This free monthly program is an online cooking show that became established in November of 2020 through Hillsborough County Aging Services, and it airs on the third Friday of every month at 11 a.m. Eat Well, Age Well is also open to residents who may not be clients of Hillsborough County Aging Services.

Brian Taylor, Hillsborough County Aging Services registered dietician, shared the overall goal of Eat Well, Age Well: “Getting people to think about health and nutrition, along with providing a way to reduce social isolation coincides with the goal of Eat Well, Age Well.”

It gives seniors an opportunity to create simple recipes, which can lead to improvement in their diet, health and more. In addition, Eat Well, Age Well keeps seniors engaged and active, and it stimulates their minds. Taylor said that with the recipes, it tries to keep them to around five ingredients or less, which includes items that people would have in their pantries.

A couple of times, Eat Well, Age Well had some guest presenters that came on. For example, local award-winning chef Michelle Faedo made an appearance and demonstrated how to create her Tampa Cuban sandwich and Spanish bean soup. She is known for her world-famous Cuban sandwiches and Tampa cuisine. Also, Faedo owns Michelle Faedo’s Tampeño Cuisine in Tampa.

Taylor stated what he considers his favorite aspect of Eat Well, Age Well.

“Just to be able to talk about food in a fun manner and encourage those to become motivated to cook would be what I consider my favorite aspect of this program,” Taylor said.

Do not miss out on the next Eat Well, Age episode, which will occur on Friday, October 15 at 11 a.m. The topic on this specific date will be about fun fall foods.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3jJWdHi. If you’re interested in participating or have questions, email Taylor at taylorbr@hcflgov.net or call 272-5250.