Brandon area shoppers have a new grocery store option this month with the opening of a Sprouts Farmers Market location.

The 23,500-square-foot store opened its doors on September 1 at 11339 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon.

Sprouts, known for a selection of healthy products, including affordable organic produce, fresh meat and seafood, supplements, plant-based products and more, operates over 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. The new Brandon store joins the Valrico and Riverview Sprouts locations locally.

To celebrate the opening, the first 200 customers received 20 percent off their total initial purchase and every shopper who visited the store on the first day received a free, reusable shopping bag.

As part of the grand opening celebrations, local customers can also enter to win a $500 Sprouts gift card by visiting the Brandon store location page on sprouts.com. Shoppers are also encouraged to download the Sprouts app to clip more than $100 in digital coupons and see weekly savings in the store.

The store also offers beer and wine, deli catering trays with online ordering and in-store pickup, Dietz & Watson premium meats and cheese as well as fresh sushi. Local produce is also available from Winter Haven’s 4,400-acre Noble Citrus farm, a family-owned and operated business since 1927.

Through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, the new store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to Feeding Tampa Bay, which is leading the movement to end hunger and rallying the community together to create a healthier Tampa Bay. In 2020, Sprouts donated an equivalent of approximately 23 million meals to those in need through the program.

Store Manager Robert McCloy has been part of the Brandon community for more than 20 years and has been working in the grocery industry since he was 16.

Delivery and pickup from the Brandon store are available on the website through Instacart. For more information, visit www.sprouts.com and search for store #635. Sprouts is open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. and can be reached at 725-1220.