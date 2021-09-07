By Makenzie Atkins

Ready to get out of the house and have a good evening while supporting a great cause? Brandon Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center is hosting a comedy show in October to raise money in support of patient care.

The comedy show will be held on Friday, October 8 at 6 p.m. at The Regent, located right behind the Winthrop neighborhood in Riverview. Each ticket is $75 and includes the show featuring three comedians, a heavy hors d’oeuvre dinner with nonalcoholic beverages, a silent auction and more.

Brandon Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center was created by Brandon community members to help those who are uninsured have easy and safe access to health care. Not only does Brandon Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center provide health care, but it also has pharmacists, social workers, clergy, attorneys and bankers in order to create a safety net for those who need it.

“We are a volunteer medical clinic that relies on donations to provide free medical care to low-income, uninsured residents of Hillsborough County,” said Allison Hedrick, executive director at the Brandon Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center. “Due to COVID, we have been unable to host our spring fundraiser both in 2020 and 2021.”

With COVID, many nonprofit organizations have had trouble raising the same amount of donations they may have been used to before 2020—this includes Brandon Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center. The organization is hoping to raise $50,000 from the comedy show fundraiser to support patient care at its facility.

In addition to the basic ticket option, there are also VIP tables of eight available and a cash bar will be open. Brandon Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center is also accepting silent auction donations, more information on this can be found on the website.

The three comedians that will be performing are, Cyrus Steele, Sheena Reagan and Ryan Daniels. Steele has performed on HBO Comedy Wings Competition, America’s Got Talent and more. Regan is Florida’s Funniest Female and Daniels is a local comedian who performs all over Florida.

For more information, contact Allison Hedrick, executive director at Brandon Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center at 654-1388, allison@theoutreachclinic.com or visit http://www.theoutreachclinic.com/lol-comedy-show, where you can purchase tickets and view the complete event details.