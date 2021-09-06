By Anika Shah

Have you ever wanted to take a trip, but without the hassle of transportation and lodging? National Geographic is introducing a new program to encourage people to tap into their inner explorer with planned trips to some of the nation’s most beautiful and underrated places. What makes National Geographic’s Summer of Adventure so unique is that people can experience the self-paced trip either virtually or in person.

Though Yellowstone and Monterey Bay national park trips are available, one of the most feasible locations for Florida residents is to the Everglades.

Jenny Aguilar, vice president of National Geographic Education, commented, “Everglades National Park is just over 200 miles from Tampa, so it could be a fun weekend adventure or even a day trip. This road trip is a great opportunity for families who reside in Tampa to experience the natural wonders of their state.”

As you are driving or appreciating nature virtually, youngsters can follow along with dynamic content. From games to short videos from National Geographic explorers, the variety of content engages students with pertinent information such as indigenous origins and local wildlife.

Aguilar expounded, “The more than 30 activities included in the trip to Everglades National Park can take up to an hour each, with opportunities to ‘explore more.’”

Aguilar believes the highlight of the trip is the Book Quest, where “readers can find clues within the book, Strange Birds by Celia Pérez, that help them embark on a series of challenges connecting them to the characters, engaging them in the plot of the story and activating their inner explorer’s mindset.”

Though intended as a summer road trip, the content will be available throughout the year for educators and students.

Ultimately, Aguilar asserts that the goal of the Summer Adventures on the Road is twofold: to keep students engaged over the summer and help them connect with nature.

“We believe every kid is an explorer at heart and we wanted to create content that helps cultivate empathy for the earth, allowing them to connect with the natural world and human history and culture in meaningful ways,” said Aguilar.

For more information and content, visit natgeo.org/education.