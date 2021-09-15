By Lily Belcher

Durant’s First Priority, a new club at Durant High School started by Tyler Eads, hosted its first worship service on August 25 before school in the auditorium. The club plans to host meetings almost every Wednesday with the goal of glorifying God and exposing students to Christianity and salvation.

“My first and most important goal is to make sure that God is glorified and that his kingdom is furthered through this ministry this year,” said Eads. “My other goals are that there would be many people who come to salvation for the first time and that, for those who are already believers and saved, that they would fully repent of all sin and that they would grow in their faith.”

The meeting started with a prayer and was followed by a worship song. Ethan Cribbs, a junior, played the guitar while junior Kenzleigh Long sang “My Testimony” on the stage of the auditorium.

“I joined [Durant’s First Priority] to reach out to others and share the Gospel with them,” said Cribbs. “Me playing my guitar at every meeting is just my way of sharing Jesus.”

Eads, a senior at Durant High School, led the first devotional. He explained how students could find victory in Jesus despite what students are going through at any point in their lives.

Eads has been working to form the club for over a year and was able to officially do so at the beginning of his senior year with the endorsement of teacher and Durant First Priority sponsor, Susan Flaws, and the Durant administration.

“I started the First Priority club this year at Durant by getting permission from the faculty and principal to be able to use the auditorium and by contacting the sponsor at Durant to help me get the club started,” Eads explained. “The reason why I started it was because I believe that the Gospel of Jesus is able to turn hearts and that our school desperately needs revival for God at this very moment. I also started this club because I want to see many of my friends’ lives changed for Christ.”