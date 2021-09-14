From Thursday to Saturday, November 11-13, the Rotary Club of Tampa, in partnership with the Hillsborough County government, the City of Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and other private and not-for-profit organizations, will once again fill Hillsborough Veterans Memorial Park with a field of flags in patriotic celebration of our community’s heroes.

“Heroes aren’t just our military or first responders,” said former County Commissioner and Rotarian Kevin Beckner. “Each flag will be dedicated to a personal hero nominated by a sponsor. These heroes include teachers, first responders, family members, veterans, community leaders and more.”

The Rotary Club of Tampa was chartered in 1914 as the second Rotary Club in Florida. With 150 members across a broad demographic and professional spectrum, the club is active in civic and philanthropic leadership. Since 2014, the Rotary Club of Tampa Foundation has invested over $500,000 and thousands of volunteer hours into programs that benefit children and families in the Bay area.

Individuals are encouraged to sponsor a flag for their personal heroes. For $100, a 6-foot flag is planted in each hero’s honor, and the sponsor receives a commemorative tag as well.

“Opening ceremonies at 9:00 a.m. on Veterans Day, November 11, will feature an Honor Guard, guest speakers, musical entertainment, honored veterans and local officials,” Beckner said. “The names of our heroes will be presented as part of a reverent program that precedes the Hillsborough County Veterans Day festivities. The exhibit will remain on view to the public from November 11 until November 13.”

Over 200 flags will fill Veterans Memorial Park for three days in November as a beautiful tribute to the strength of our community and to those who make a difference. Each 3×5 flag bears a medallion with the name of an honoree, their service information and the sponsor’s name. The sponsor of that flag chooses who it will honor and may keep or present the medallion to the honoree after the event as a keepsake.

Proceeds raised from sponsorships and flag honorees will benefit local causes that serve children and families in need in the Tampa area as part of the annual community support the Rotary Club of Tampa Foundation provides.

“Last year’s event raised nearly $25,000, and this year is anticipated to be even more successful,” Beckner said. “Sponsorships from local businesses are welcomed and encouraged.”

If you would like to learn more about Flags for Hillsborough’s Heroes or if you would like to sponsor a flag, you can visit the event’s website at www.flagsforheroestampa.org.