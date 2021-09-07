Edited by Jenny Bennett

Mobile Physician Services Come To You

Mobile Physician Services is a group of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants that make house calls to patients that are not able to get out to see a physician on their own. They will visit assisted living communities, independent living communities, memory care communities as well as private residences. It has primary care, podiatry, optometry, psychiatry, palliative care, wound care and pain management providers that see patients in the comfort of their own homes.

For more information, visit its website at www.mobilephysicianservices.com or call 855 232-0644.

Angela Renéa Photography Captures Special Moments

Angela Renéa recently moved to the Tampa area and has over five years of experience in capturing special moments with her camera. Angela Renéa Photography is based in Brandon and specializes in outdoor and event photography. She will travel up to 40 miles or one hour to meet clients at their favorite spot. She has photographed many different events and milestones, including senior portraits, maternity, engagements, baptisms, weddings and parties.

For more information, visit www.angelareneaphotography.com or call 328-6732. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram @angelareneaphotography. Anyone who mentions this ad will receive 25 percent off their first session.

Blue Shield Line Provides Professional Transportation

The goal of Blue Shield Line is to provide professional and affordable transportation services across the Tampa area. Blue Shield knows that great service begins with great people and chooses only the best for its team. You’ll always have a driver who knows punctuality, safe driving and customer service inside and out, ensuring you can sit back, relax and rely on it to take you where you need to go, whether it’s to the airport or a night out with friends.

For more information, visit its website at www.blueshieldline.com or call 638-9997.

JCE Solar Solutions Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting

JCE Solar Solutions is a local company offering home energy solutions that save you money and lower your carbon footprint. Owner Jody C. Edinger promises that JCE Solar Solutions will always provide the best value by offering a diversity of products, services and ideas to deliver the best solutions for your needs. It will communicate with you honestly and openly throughout the process, from discussion to after-sales support, working with you to create a cleaner planet.

Additional information can be found on its website at https://powur.com/ or by following on Facebook @JCEenergy, Twitter @IgniteBizUSA or calling 321-5700.

New Vitality Centers Opens In Brandon

New Vitality Centers is an anti-aging medical clinic dedicated to optimizing health. We are all getting older, and we are conditioned to think that there is nothing we can do about it, so New Vitality Centers helps to give you vibrancy and energy, and thus a better quality of life as you get older.

It focuses on preventing disease through natural remedies, including BHRT (bioidentical hormone replacement therapy), MoreNova Linear Wave for erectile dysfunction, medical weight loss, PRP (platelet-rich plasma) skin rejuvenation and hair restoration, PRP injections for pain, IV nutrient therapy, Botox, medical marijuana cards and more. New Vitality Centers helps you optimize how you feel, no matter your age.

New Vitality Centers is located at 665 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.newvitalitycenters.com or call 436-0708.

The Bryan’s Chateau Assisted Living Opens

Owners Icolin and Harvey Bryan are celebrating the opening of their assisted living facility located in the Brentwood Hills Subdivision in Valrico. The Bryan’s Chateau is a vibrant and luxurious resort-style assisted living facility with a cozy five-unit space. It is committed to maintaining the highest quality health care services that your loved one deserves, giving them an oasis to explore and call home.

For more information, email thechateau1803@gmail.com or call 215-9577.