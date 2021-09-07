Howl-O-Scream, Tampa’s largest haunt event, opens this month for 28 select nights through Sunday, October 31 and will feature a brand-new house that’s been brewing in the woods.

‘Witch of the Woods’ joins ‘The Forgotten’ and ‘Cell Block Zombies’ as the third all-new original-concept house at this year’s event.

A description of the house states, “Something wicked this way haunts…an ominous legend summons guests with her inescapable curse. Curiosity has brought many travelers into this dark forest, but only bone-chilling stories and dying screams make their way out. With each step deeper into the woods, the prospect of survival quickly fades as demonic disciples hunt wandering intruders through their abandoned village. Human sacrifices are chased to the witch’s altar, where dark fates are sealed with more than spells.”

Five original-concept haunted houses aren’t the only source of fear this fall at Busch Gardens. With open-air scare zones covering the 300-acre park, three all-new nightmares join returning fan favorites to torment guests on select nights this fall:

• Voodoo: Driven out of the bayou by ravenous werewolves, the witch doctors now practice their dark magic on you as they pursue their twisted revenge through ancient curses.

• Skeleton Crew: Rising from their watery grave, shipwrecked pirates seek to plunder the world of the living, taking all lost souls as their bounty.

• In the Shadows: Eerie legends and horrifying myths passed down through centuries of ghost stories have gathered in the woods, turning wary skeptics into doomed believers.

All of the tickets and tour products for the 2021 season are available online now. Visit www.HowlOScreamTampa.com to shop now and learn more, including exclusive savings for Pass Members and Fun Card holders for Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream in Tampa, plus admission products that also include access to unique and original haunted houses, scare zones, shows and more debuting this fall at the all-new SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream Orlando.

Howl-O-Scream is intended for a mature audience. The event contains intense adult content such as violence, gore and blood. Howl-O-Scream 2021 is a separately ticketed night event. No costumes are allowed.