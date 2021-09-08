There is a new immersive art and technology experience called Fairgrounds St. Pete opening in September. Fairgrounds St. Pete is located in the heart of the Warehouse Arts District, along the Pinellas Bike Trail, at 2606 Fairfield Ave. S. in St. Petersburg.

The exhibition is a choose-your-own-adventure installation. It is a timed, ticketed experience with a limited number of tickets available each day.

Fairgrounds St. Pete invites visitors to explore a captivating world entirely created by artists and technologists celebrating weird, wacky and wonderful Florida. In featuring nationally recognized artists such as National Geographic photographer Carlton Ward and others, Fairgrounds St. Pete offers creatives of all media and experience levels a platform to showcase their work and expand their practice.

Fairgrounds St. Pete’s signature installation, FLORIDARAMA, features over 20 artists who were charged with immersing guests in tiny worlds that offer a universe of possibilities in the form of bespoke dioramas. This installation and all Fairgrounds St. Pete projects offer a diverse range of voices encouraging guests to engage their imagination through discovery and play.

Fairgrounds St. Pete has over 60 artists. Moreover, 90 percent of the artists hail from Florida and more than 50 percent are women and/or people of color. As part of a profit-sharing business model, artists will receive a portion of the ticket sales for as long as their work is on view at Fairgrounds St. Pete.

“It is important to us to not only support artists through commissions but also to compensate them for inspiring guests to visit Fairgrounds St. Pete. This financial commitment helps our artists further invest in their practice and community,” said Liz Dimmitt, Fairgrounds St. Pete CEO and co-founder. “Our business model is unique in that artists continue to get paid for the duration their work is on view. When Fairgrounds St. Pete thrives, so do our artists,” added Dimmitt.

With a name that references traditional fairgrounds as a place for exhibiting new ideas and recognizing talent, Fairgrounds St. Pete is committed to creating a sustainable arts community and inspiring visitors through discovery and play.

Tickets can be purchased on the Fairgrounds St. Pete website at www.fairgrounds.art.