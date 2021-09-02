Are you looking for a way for your daughter to develop necessary leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills? Then mark your calendars for Thursday, September 9. The Fossil Valley Service Unit is made up of girls from Bevis and FishHawk Creek Elementary Schools, Randall Middle School and Newsome High School and is hosting an information night and registration event from 6-7:30 p.m. at Grace Community Church on Lithia Pinecrest Rd.

“The Fossil Valley Service Unit has an amazing team of volunteers all working towards building girls of courage, confidence and character to make the world a better place,” said FishHawk resident Amy Thien, Fossil Valley recruiter and troop leader.

According to Thien, the girls have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic to keep active and engaged in the community.

“In the beginning months of the COVID lockdown and pandemic, Fossil Valley volunteers and troops found creative ways to keep their troops engaged by holding virtual meetings and at-home service projects,” said Thien. “As COVID restrictions eased, Fossil Valley troops held outdoor and socially distanced troop meetings. One outdoor community event was the Fossil Valley Girl Scouts Amazing Race, similar to the TV show. Girls and their leaders went from checkpoint to checkpoint completing missions and solving clues to their next stop throughout the FishHawk and Lithia area.”

The group went on to do 10 community service projects in the 2020-21 school year, in addition to many projects done by individual troops.

“Service projects ranged from a school supply collection, Veterans Day yard signs, FishHawk community cleanup, sock valentines for the elderly and supplies for a local animal rescue,” said Thien. “During a normal year, Fossil Valley has many community events, including Juliette Gordon Low (founder of Girl Scouts) Halloween Birthday Bash, Me and My Guy events and Encampment, which has girls in specific age groups camping out together with a theme.”

If interested in joining Girl Scouts, check out the group’s Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/FossilValleyGS/. To sign up, go to gswcf.org/join or attend the meeting on September 9 starting at 6 p.m. at Grace Community Church, which is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.