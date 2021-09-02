Students interested in learning how to secure a nomination as well as applying for an appointment to a service academy don’t have to live in Florida’s 15th Congressional District to attend Representative Scott Franklin’s Military Service Academy Day on Saturday, September 11 at Hillsborough Community College’s Trinkle Center, located at 1206 N. Park Rd. in Plant City. The program starts promptly at 9 a.m.

Prospective students, parents, teachers, guidance counselors and principals will all have the opportunity to meet with representatives from all five service academies (U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York; and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut), who have confirmed their attendance for the event. In addition, representatives from the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) will be present.

Retired USAF Colonel and Polk County Veterans Council Chairman Gary Clark encourages anyone interested in applying to a service academy to attend and learn about the process.

“Some students as young as the eighth grade have attended past events,” he said. “They arm themselves with what the academies are looking for so when they enter high school; they are better prepared to know what they need to do to be a stand-out applicant.”

To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by a member of Congress or an authorized nominating source. The application process demands outstanding test scores, a high GPA and a commitment to leadership and community service.

Service academies allow young people to serve their country while receiving a full four-year scholarship. The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation. U.S. citizens between the ages of 17 and 23 may receive an appointment from one of the service academies.

“Best wishes to you as you pursue your goal of attending one of the U.S. service academies and serving our country,” said Franklin.

For more information about Service Academy Day, please contact Franklin’s office at 863-644-8215. For information about applying for a nomination to a service academy, visit Franklin’s website at https://franklin.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.