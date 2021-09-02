Hillsborough County Public Schools has projected a significant reduction in the number of ‘D’ and ‘F’ schools in the Transformation Network. Fourteen out of 28 schools designated as a ‘D’ or ‘F’ in 2019 are no longer in this category based on a preliminary analysis of recently released FSA data.

“This is an incredible achievement in any year and especially amid a pandemic,” said District Chief of Communications Tanya Arja. “Several Transformation Network schools jumped more than one letter grade, demonstrating astounding gains according to projected state data. Nine schools improved from a ‘D’ grade to a ‘C’ grade, and in total, 14 out of 28 schools designated as a ‘D’ or ‘F’ in 2019 are no longer in this category.”

“This stellar performance can be attributed to our talented school principals, teachers, administrators and support staff who have worked diligently and consistently to ensure our learners have rigorous coursework paired with high expectations. As a district, we are determined to continue this upward trend by keeping a laser-like focus on the proper instructional framework of small group instruction while supporting individual student needs, especially in the Transformation Network,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

According to Arja, due to the effects of the pandemic, the governor signed FDOE Emergency Order 2021-EO-02, allowing school districts the opportunity to opt-in, at their discretion, on a case-by-case basis, to school grades or improvement ratings for each individual school.

Some of the strategies which contributed to this year’s academic success included providing 17 extended learning opportunities called ‘Saturday School,’ as well as summer enrichment, to over 5,000 students across the Transformation Network. Learners were able to engage with teachers for additional time throughout the year to concentrate on a customized curriculum, which clearly led to positive educational outcomes.

“This success would also not be possible without the tremendous community support received throughout the year for our district’s most vulnerable schools,” said Arja. “Our partners donated time, money and effort to ensure our learners had everything from necessities at home to improved classroom tools. Our students benefitted from mentoring partnerships, new literacy labs and additional technology thanks to the generosity of our community partners. The Transformation Network received over $2 million in direct and in-kind donations for our students and families.”

To learn more, visit www.hillsboroughcountyschools.org.