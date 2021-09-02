By Brian Bokor

Welcome to your September update of new projects in the Greater Brandon/Riverview area. Please check the respective Facebook pages or websites for the most recent information.

Within the past month, three new build-to-rent projects have been identified in addition to the

previously reported development at Brandon Town Center north of Brandon Pkwy.

In Apollo Beach, Curve Development, based out of Arizona, will be creating Cyrene at MiraBay, located off U.S. 41 near Leisey Rd. The gated neighborhood will have 78 single-family attached homes that include one and two-car garages with fully fenced backyards. The community has single and two-story home designs with a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom plans. Residents will have full access to the resort-style MiraBay Club, with preleasing beginning early 2022.

Near Sun City Center, NexMetro Communities, a leading developer of luxury leased-home neighborhoods, presents Avilla – Cypress Creek, a subdivision of 166 homes, all built-to-rent. The community will feature 52 one-bedroom, 64 two-bedroom and 50 three-bedroom floor plans and will be located off Cypress Village Blvd.

In Riverview, north of Simmons Loop, a proposed 58-acre project totaling 469 dwelling units will include, if approved, a diverse range of housing types to accommodate differing incomes. Specifically, the community will be comprised of 336 multifamily units in 45-foot-tall apartment buildings with 133 single-family attached and detached dwellings built to rent. The request also includes optional commercial uses, such as an 8,000 sq. ft. church (299 seats), 10,000 sq. ft. of daycare (100 students) or up to 18,000 sq. ft. of office space.

In the not-built-to-rent category, Bell Creek Landing will be Homes by WestBay’s newest development, located on the east side of Balm Riverview Rd., south of Boyette Rd., including 65 home sites.

In Waterset, plans were submitted for Waterset Town Center West at the corner of U.S. 41 and Paseo Al Mar Blvd. The complex will include eight buildings: five retail (27,500 total square feet), two multifamily (236 apartments) and a 1,500 sq. ft. leasing office.

Fishhawk Commons will be the name of the plaza on the SE. corner of Fishhawk Blvd. and Circa Fishhawk Blvd., with Heartland Dental, a drive-through dry cleaner (rendering shows Tide) and an unnamed restaurant with a patio as the only identified tenants. Additionally, revised plans have been submitted for a car wash to be located behind the Sonic and AutoZone across from Randall Middle School near Fishhawk Blvd.

In Brandon, the reason for the delayed opening of the newest RaceTrac store located at the SE. corner of Lumsden Rd. and Kings Ave. has been due to complications surrounding the force main sewer line.

Additionally, the developers of the over 19-acre Lithia Pinecrest triangle, currently a cow pasture between Brooker Rd., Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and Valrico Rd., are in works with the county to schedule a Zoom meeting discussing their plans for the vacant parcel with the surrounding community. Information on this meeting will be made public as soon as possible, with the date and time of the meeting shared on the Osprey Observer’s Facebook page.