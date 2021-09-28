Hillsborough County, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2021) – Hillsborough County will fully close northbound and southbound Interstate 75 near Apollo Beach between Exits 240 and 246 during overnight hours for two weeks in October. The closure will allow construction crews to build a bridge over the interstate as part of the Paseo al Mar Blvd. construction project.

The southbound closure will be overnight from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Monday, October 4 through Thursday, October 7. The northbound closure will be overnight from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday, October 10 through Thursday, October 14. All closures are weather permitting.

Motorists will be detoured around the work zone during the closures using Big Bend Rd. (CR 672) at Exit 246, U.S. Hwy. 301 and Sun City Center Blvd. (SR 674) at Exit 240.

The new overpass is part of the Paseo al Mar Blvd. extension that will connect residents on either side of I-75 and reduce traffic on Big Bend Rd. and Sun City Center Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

Questions in English or Spanish about the Paseo al Mar Blvd. project may be directed to the Customer Service Center at 635-5400.