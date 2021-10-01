Centerpoint Church is expanding its annual Winter Wonderland to bring even more joy to the local community. This year, it will offer a variety of amusements and attractions, including a first annual Holiday Market. Applications for vendors for the Holiday Market are now being accepted.

“We welcome artisans of all kinds to apply,” said Angela Parker, director of communications for Centerpoint Church. “We want to highlight the talented artisans of our community. Most people attending a holiday market are looking for gifts, jewelry, decor or seasonal items and food items.”

The Holiday Market will be held indoors at the Winter Wonderland event. Vendors may choose either a 6 ft. or 10 ft. space, with tables available for optional rental. Standalone vendors, such as food trucks or carts, are also welcome to apply for space at the outdoor venue. All vendors will benefit from extensive paid advertising and social media marketing of the event.

This first annual Holiday Market was born from the need to help small businesses this season.

“We know many small businesses and artisans have had a rough couple of years due to COVID, so this is an opportunity for us to support them while creating an experience that our entire community can enjoy,” said Parker. “We are hoping to fill our entire auditorium with vendors, and we’d love a wide variety of wares.”

Although this is the first year for the Holiday Market, it is the third year for Winter Wonderland, and it promises to be the best one yet.

“Each year, we add new attractions and expand our offerings, as it is our heart to create an experience our entire community can enjoy,” said Parker. “Last year, we had so many kids come out to ride our train and see Santa. It was a ton of fun.”

Visitors to this free, family-friendly event will be entertained by a variety of amusements and attractions, as well as interactions with holiday characters and photo ops, free hot cocoa, lights and more.

“We want all people, of all ages and demographics, to feel welcome to come and enjoy a holiday event with their families, neighbors and friends,” said Parker.

Winter Wonderland and the Holiday Market are taking place on Saturday, December 18 from 4-8 p.m. To apply to be a vendor (craft or food truck), visit www.centerpointfl.org/holiday-market. Centerpoint Church is located at 1720 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico. For more information, call the church office at 689-1906 or email holidaymarket@centerpointfl.org.